India World Cup squad: When is India squad going to be announced? What time is India squad announcement?

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India Squad Announcement Date: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) along with the BCCI will select the 15-member Indian squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 on April 15 in Mumbai and make the announcement of the same on Monday. With the intention of giving the selected players more time to mentally prepare themselves for the big tournament, the BCCI decided to select the squad eight days ahead of the deadline on April 23. India skipper Virat Kohli is most likely to attend the meeting as he would be in the city to lead his IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore against Mumbai Indians on the same evening.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton.