India World Cup Squad Live: Selectors to name 15-man squad in Mumbai
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: Five selectors will pick the 15-man squad that will represent India at the ICC World Cup 2019 that will begin on May 30.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India Squad, Team Players List Announcement LIVE Updates: The D-day is here! The herculean task of picking the perfect 15-man squad for the 50 over extravaganza that is the World Cup is upon us. Indian team enters the World Cup squad selection day following a 2-3 loss to Australia in February and the players have since moved on to IPL in the shortest format. Will the IPL be taken into consideration when shortlisting candidates? Virat Kohli had said that it wouldn’t – but stranger are the ways of the Indian selectors.
India’s concerns exist in picking the suitable candidate for No. 4 spot, a backup opener with Shikhar Dhawan not in the brightest of forms, all-rounder situation with Vijay Shankar knocking on the door, who should be the fourth seamer option and second in command to Dhoni behind the stumps with Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant vying for the place.
Live Blog
India World Cup Squad Announcement Live Updates:
Three reserves
India will head to the United Kingdom with three reserve bowling options. The step is being taken to ensure quality net sessions and keeping backup in case of an injury. [More on that by Devendra Pandey]
Provisional squads
It must be kept in mind that squad announced today may not be the final one. Between the one-month window of April 23-May 23 teams can make changes to the squad without being required to provide any reason to the ICC. After May 23, though the World Cup technical committee will process any requests. The April 23 deadline allows ICC to get the logistics going. It also allows the teams playing warm up matches till May 23 to solidify their squads. India won't be one of those teams with IPL final scheduled for May 12.
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of India's squad announcement today for the World Cup that gets underway on May 30. India play South Africa in their first fixture of the tournament on June 6. But who will be there for selection? We will find out today.
In the middle of the extravaganza that is the Indian Premier League, the Indian cricket team selectors have the difficult task of picking the 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup starting May 30th. For India, 12-13 players automatically make the squad such as skipper Virat Kohli and veteran wicketkeeper MS Dhoni. But there are some question marks over who should make the squad and India’s rather insipid showing against Australia, in the most recent international series, did not help matters.
Three reserves
India will head to the United Kingdom with three reserve bowling options. The step is being taken to ensure quality net sessions and keeping backup in case of an injury. [More on that by Devendra Pandey]
Provisional squads
It must be kept in mind that squad announced today may not be the final one. Between the one-month window of April 23-May 23 teams can make changes to the squad without being required to provide any reason to the ICC. After May 23, though the World Cup technical committee will process any requests. The April 23 deadline allows ICC to get the logistics going. It also allows the teams playing warm up matches till May 23 to solidify their squads. India won't be one of those teams with IPL final scheduled for May 12.
India players in the IPL
How have the Indian World Cup probables fared in the IPL? A look at each player by Niharika Raina.
Questions and Candidates
What are the question marks for selectors as they pick the World Cup squad? And who are the candidates to find a solution for that question? Sriram Veera analyses in today's print edition of Indian Express.
India World Cup Squad
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of India's squad announcement today for the World Cup that gets underway on May 30. India play South Africa in their first fixture of the tournament on June 6. But who will be there for selection? We will find out today.