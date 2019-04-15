India World Cup Squad Live: Selectors to name 15-man squad in Mumbai

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India Squad, Team Players List Announcement LIVE Updates: The D-day is here! The herculean task of picking the perfect 15-man squad for the 50 over extravaganza that is the World Cup is upon us. Indian team enters the World Cup squad selection day following a 2-3 loss to Australia in February and the players have since moved on to IPL in the shortest format. Will the IPL be taken into consideration when shortlisting candidates? Virat Kohli had said that it wouldn’t – but stranger are the ways of the Indian selectors.

India’s concerns exist in picking the suitable candidate for No. 4 spot, a backup opener with Shikhar Dhawan not in the brightest of forms, all-rounder situation with Vijay Shankar knocking on the door, who should be the fourth seamer option and second in command to Dhoni behind the stumps with Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant vying for the place.