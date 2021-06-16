India Women’s vs England Women’s One-off Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch

India Women’s vs England Women’s Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India Women will take on England Women in the only Test of the tour at County Ground, Bristol. The last time India played the longest format of the game was in 2014 against South Africa. Only a handful of cricketers in the current Indian team have played a Test match. This will be skipper Mithali Raj’s 11th Test match since her debut in 1999.

India Women have played 13 Tests against England Women and have been able to win just one. 10 Test matches have resulted in a draw whereas in two games India were beaten. The last time England Women played a Test was in 2019. The Ashes contest against Australia resulted in a draw.

When and what time will India Women vs England Women only Test begin?

India Women vs England Women only Test will start on June 16 at 3.30 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast India Women vs England Women only Test live?

The live telecast of India Women vs England Women only Test will be available on Sony Ten 1/Sony Ten 1 HD channels.

How to watch the live streaming of India Women vs England Women only Test?

The livestream of India Women vs England Women only Test will be available on SonyLiv.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Indrani Roy, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Ekta Bisht

England Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield Hill, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Georgia Elwiss, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Natasha Farrant, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophia Dunkley, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole