India Women’s vs England Women’s 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Deepti Sharma was named player of the match for his all-round performance in the second T20I (Source: BCCI Women/Twitter)

India Women‘s vs England Women‘s 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming: India’s bowling in death overs and spirited fielding in the second T20I earned them a chance to win the T20I series. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would like to finish the tour on a high whereas the hosts would like to consider the eight-run loss as an aberration. While Smriti Mandhana has been struggling to convert starts into big scores, Shafali Verma’s quickfire knock helped India gain momentum in the previous match. Skipper Kaur also showed signs of aggression which helped India post a fighting total on the board. The weather forecast for the decider looks promising and a result is guaranteed in the final game of the tour.

When is the 3rd T20I between England and India?

The 3rd T20I between England and India is on July 14, Wednesday.

Where will the 3rd T20I between England and India be played?

The 2nd T20I between England and India will be played at the County Ground, Chelmsford.

When will 3rd T20I between England and India begin?

The 3rd T20I between England and India will begin at 11 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The 3rd T20I between England and India will be telecast on Sony TEN 1 & Sony TEN 1 HD. The match will also be live-streamed on SonyLIV.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt.