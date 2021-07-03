India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

Skipper Mithali Raj has scored two half-centuries in the series so far (AP)

India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Mithali Raj-led India would like to register their first victory on the England tour after losing the ODI series. India were comprehensively beaten in the first ODI by eight wickets as the hosts chased down the total of 202 with 15.1 overs to spare. In the second ODI, India gave a fight after posting a total of 221. However, Sophia Dunkley ensured that England take an unassailable lead in the series with her unbeaten 73-run knock helping her team beat India by five wickets with 15 balls to spare. India’s middle-order has been a major problem barring the skipper. Harmanpreet Kaur is long overdue for a big score. Opener Smriti Mandhana has also not been able to convert starts into a big score.

When is England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI?

England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI will take place on July 3 (Saturday).

How do I watch live streaming of the England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI?

You can watch England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV (Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD) in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI?

You can watch England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD.

Squads

England: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Natasha Farrant, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Indrani Roy