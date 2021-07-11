India Women’s vs England Women’s 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

India Women‘s vs England Women‘s 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming: India are still searching for their first win on the England tour. While Harleen Deol’s acrobatic catch on the boundary made headlines, India lost the first T20I by 18 runs via Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) method in a rain-curtailed match. Indian bowlers were taken to cleaners in the previous match as England posted a daunting total of 177/7. On the other hand, India’s explosive opener Shafali Verma is due for a big score after outstanding performances in the one-off Test. Also, Harmanpreet Kaur will be expected to lead from the front as she has delivered ordinary performances on the England tour so far.

When is the 2nd T20I between England and India?

The 2nd T20I between England and India is on July 11, Sunday.

Where will the 2nd T20I between England and India be played?

The 2nd T20I between England and India will be played at the County Ground, Hove.

When will 2nd T20I between England and India begin?

The 2nd T20I between England and India will begin at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The 2nd T20I between England and India will be telecast on Sony TEN 1 & Sony TEN 1 HD. The match will also be live-streamed on SonyLIV.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt.