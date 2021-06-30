India Women’s vs England Women’s 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

INDW vs ENGW 2nd ODI: Skipper Mithali Raj-led Indians will have to shed their outdated batting approach. (AP)

India Women’s vs England Women’s 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India women’s cricket team is all set to meet the English side in the second ODI of the three-match series at Taunton on Wednesday. Skipper Mithali Raj-led Indians will have to shed their outdated batting approach and play more freely to bounce back against formidable hosts England who are 1-0 in the series.

Ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand early next year, India have got work to do in all departments as pointed out by skipper Mithali Raj herself.

The game could see India making multiple changes in the playing eleven as the batters’ inability to rotate strike is proving to be a big issue for the team.

India vs England Women Match Live Streaming details:

When is England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI?

England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI will take place on June 30 (Wednesday).

How do I watch live streaming of the England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI?

You can watch England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV (Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD) in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI?

You can watch England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD.

Squads

England Women: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Natasha Farrant, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Indrani Roy