India Women’s vs England Women’s 1st T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

India Women’s vs England Women’s 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming: After a drawn one-off Test and losing the ODI series 2-1, the Indian women’s cricket team is to face England women in the three-match T20I series starting today at Northampton.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur would be aiming to overcome her prolonged form slump and provide a much-needed boost to the struggling batting line-up in the opening T20 International against formidable hosts England.

Barring Mithali Raj’s remarkable consistency in ODIs, the Indian batting was a disappointment and it is something that the team would want to correct in the three T20s.

England, on the other hand, have brought back opener Danni Wyatt for the T20s following her good run in domestic cricket.

When is the first T20I between England and India?

The first T20I between England and India is on 9 July, Friday.

Where will the first T20I between England and India be played?

The first T20I between England and India will be played at the County Ground in Northampton.

What time will the match begin?

The first T20I between England and India will begin at 11 pm IST. The toss will take place at 10.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The first T20I between England and India will be telecast on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD. The match will also be live-streamed on SONY LIV.

Squads:

India-W: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

England-W: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt.