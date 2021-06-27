India Women’s vs England Women’s 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch

India Women’s vs England Women’s 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Shafali Verma is set to make her eagerly-anticipated ODI debut as the Indian women’s team seeks white-ball course correction against a strong world champion English side in the first game of the three-match series, here on Sunday.

It would be interesting to check out India’s team composition which came under a lot of scanner during the series against the Proteas. Priya Punia had a moderate series against the South Africans at home and India have the option of rookie keeper-batter Indrani Roy, who was selected in the squad on the back of a great domestic 50-over tournament.

If Smriti Mandhana and Shafali open the batting, Indrani might have to wait for her chance as Raut, after a good show and sightly improved strike-rate, would love to come in at No 3, followed by her skipper and deputy Kaur at No 5.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma is a sure-shot at No 6 and the choice between Taniya Bhatia and Indrani could mean that the former would be slightly favourite after her second innings performance.

Among four bowlers, the economical Jhulan Goswami is an automatic choice and it would be two among Shikha Pandey, Puja Vastrakar and Arundhati Reddy. In case, India decides to go with a third spinner, Sneh Rana with her batting capabilities and impressive off-breaks will be pitted against diminutive leg-spinner Poonam Yadav.

For England, Sophia Dunkley, after her impressive Test debut last week, is set to get her maiden ODI cap but the batting would mostly depend on seasoned pros Tammy Beaumont, skipper Heather Knight and all-rounder Siver.

Teams:

India: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, HarmanpreeKaur (vc), Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Puja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Indrani Roy (wk).

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Davis, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Tash Farrant.

When is the India vs England 1st ODI match?

India vs England 1st ODI match will take place on Sunday, June 27.

What are the timings for India vs England 1st ODI match match?

India vs England 1st ODI match match will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss between the two teams will take place at 3:00 PM IST

Where is India vs England 1st ODI match being played?

India vs England 1st ODI match will be played at the County Ground, Bristol.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The first ODI between England and India will be telecast on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD.

Where can India vs England 1st ODI be live streamed?

The match will also be live-streamed on SONY LIV. You can also catch the live updates on indianexpress.com.