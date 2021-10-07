India Women’s vs Australia Women’s 1st T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

India Women’s vs Australia Women’s 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s return from an injury layoff will make for a heavyweight presence as a buoyant India challenge a multi-dimensional Australian women’s team in a three-match T20I series beginning on Thursday.

The 32-year-old seasoned campaigner missed the ODI leg and the day/night Test against the hosts owing to a thumb injury. But she is now back in the team to add firepower to a batting line-up that comprises a swashbuckling opener in the young Shafali Verma, who complements the flamboyance of Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order.

Match details:

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I match be played?

The Australia Women vs India Women 1st T20 international match will start at 2.10 PM IST on October 7.

Which television channels will telecast Australia Women vs India Women 1st T20 international match live?

The Australia Women vs India Women 1st T20 international match will be shown live on Sony SIX, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

Where the Australia Women vs India Women 1st T20 international match will be livestreamed?

The SonyLiv app and website will be live streaming the Australia Women vs India Women 1st T20 international live.