Why a win at Lord’s will be a morale-booster for the Indian women’s team

Forty years ago, India’s women played their first Test in England at Wetherby. They returned home with a draw, laying the foundation for the generations that followed.

Since then, India have played eight more Tests in England, but the four-day fixture starting on Friday carries added significance as it will be the first women’s Test at Lord’s.

Nearly two weeks after exiting the T20 World Cup in the league stage with a loss at the same venue, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side return to the hallowed ground looking to extend an unbeaten Test record in the country that has stood for four decades.

India have never lost a women’s Test in England, winning at Taunton in 2006 and Wormsley in 2014, while drawing the other seven matches, including the last meeting at Bristol in 2021.

“I think this Test match is a very big moment for us because if we win this Test match, it can be very good for the team. Right now, after the T20 World Cup, everybody was very sad that we couldn’t give our best. In patches, we did well, but unfortunately, as a team, we couldn’t do so well. Through this Test match, we can cover a lot of things. Hopefully, if we play together, support each other and win as a team, this victory can bring us a lot of confidence back. Along with that, it will also help us a lot in the upcoming tournaments,” captain Harmanpreet Kaur said on Thursday.

The side tasked with extending that unbeaten run includes some players from the previous Test between the teams. India have already suffered a setback before a ball has been bowled, with Pratika Rawal ruled out through a knee injury. The right-hander was one of the few bright spots in India’s heavy defeat to Australia at Perth in March, where she made 63 in the second innings.

“We tried our best to make her feel comfortable and get ready for this game. But unfortunately, her condition is not… she’s not that ready. But I think we do have other players who are looking really good in the nets, and hopefully they’ll fill that spot,” Harmanpreet said.

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Rawal’s absence leaves India with the option of either drafting Priya Punia straight into the number three slot or using Harleen Deol’s experience in that position. The batting responsibility, however, will once again rest on Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma.

Harmanpreet and Mandhana are the only survivors from the side that won in 2014, and the opportunity to register another victory in England — this time at Lord’s — will serve as added motivation over the next four days.

India also have the option of freshening up their bowling attack, with fast bowler Sayali Satghare and off-spinner Sneh Rana available. The former impressed at Perth with figures of 4/50 in the first innings, and her inclusion could add another cutting edge to the attack.

India will also hope left-arm spinner Sree Charani, who was in excellent form at the T20 World Cup, can carry that confidence into red-ball cricket if handed a Test debut at Lord’s.

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“Charani is one of our key bowlers, no doubt about it. The way she performed in the T20 World Cup — and she was doing it even before that — I think she has given assurance to the team that she is there to bowl all those crucial overs.”

“Whenever the team needs a breakthrough, she is always there. It is very important for such players to be in the team. Players like her give me a lot of confidence as a captain,” Harmanpreet said.

More red-ball cricket

The India captain also reiterated the need for more domestic red-ball cricket.

“We do need domestic cricket with the red ball because earlier we used to have it, but now we play a lot of white-ball cricket. That’s why we shifted more towards white-ball than red-ball cricket. Now the board is showing so much interest in red-ball cricket, and definitely we’re going to get back our domestic cricket.”

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The match will also mark the end of Tammy Beaumont’s international career, bringing the curtain down on a 17-year stint in which she represented England in 11 Tests, 140 ODIs and 109 T20Is.

For Harmanpreet’s side, Friday offers more than the chance to preserve an unbeaten Test record in England. It is an opportunity to ensure India’s first women’s Test at Lord’s becomes another landmark in the team’s own growing history.