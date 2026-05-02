India Women’s T20 World Cup squad announced: Nandni Sharma named in 15-member squad; Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur miss out

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India T20 World Cup squad announced: Nandni Sharma has been named in the Indian women’s squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup later this year while Anushka Sharma, Uma Chetry and Kashvee Gautam have been left out. Also missing from the India squad are Harleen Deol and Amanjot Kaur.
Nandni was the breakthrough star from last season’s Women’s Premier League, where playing for Delhi Capitals in her maiden season in the league, she ended up as the top scorer with 17 wickets, same as the Purple Cap winner Sophie Devine. Nandni was the Emerging Player of the Season in WPL 2026.
Talking about Amanjot Kaur missing out, Harmanpreet Kaur said at the press conference: “She is a key player. She’s not available. She’s away from cricket for the next four-five months. It was very hard to find a replacement for her. In place of her, we’re trying Bharti (Fulmali).”
Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia and all-rounder Radha Yadav are back in the side for the T20 World Cup.
Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading India for the fifth time at the tournament, while Smriti Mandhana is her deputy.
Here’s the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundahti Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav
“I will definitely rate this team (as the favorites). I believe we can go ahead and do this. We have no pressure, or extra burden on ourselves,” said Harmanpreet Kaur at the press conference.
The Women’s T20 World Cup, to be held in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5 later this year, is an expanded tournament that will feature 12 teams, which makes it the largest field ever in a Women’s T20 World Cup. There will be 33 matches played over 24 days.
The wait is over! ⌛
🚨 Presenting #TeamIndia’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 🇮🇳
Let's bring out the cheers for #WomenInBlue 🤩#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/vZTGtqeTZL
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 2, 2026
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India will kick off their campaign on 14 June against Pakistan. India are slotted in Group A, along with Australia, Netherlands, Bangladesh, Pakistan and South Africa. India are yet to win the Women’s T20 World Cup, with their best finish coming as a runner-up spot in 2020.
More to follow
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.