India Women’s T20 World Cup squad announced: Nandni Sharma named in 15-member squad; Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur miss out

India T20 World Cup squad announced: Nandni Sharma has been named in the Indian women’s squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup later this year while Anushka Sharma, Uma Chetry and Kashvee Gautam have been left out. Also missing from the India squad are Harleen Deol and Amanjot Kaur.

Nandni was the breakthrough star from last season’s Women’s Premier League, where playing for Delhi Capitals in her maiden season in the league, she ended up as the top scorer with 17 wickets, same as the Purple Cap winner Sophie Devine. Nandni was the Emerging Player of the Season in WPL 2026.

Talking about Amanjot Kaur missing out, Harmanpreet Kaur said at the press conference: “She is a key player. She’s not available. She’s away from cricket for the next four-five months. It was very hard to find a replacement for her. In place of her, we’re trying Bharti (Fulmali).”