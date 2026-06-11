After the 50-over World Cup, can India win T20 World Cup?

The 2026 T20 World Cup in England arrives at a fascinating moment for the women’s game. The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Ellyse Perry are preparing for their 10th appearances at the tournament. New Zealand’s title-winning trio of Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine and Lea Tahuhu are embarking on a farewell campaign. Shabnim Ismail has come out of retirement for one final shot at the trophy that has twice slipped South Africa’s grasp.

Yet while the old guard prepares for another run, a new generation is closing in, and whether experience can hold off youth may ultimately define the tournament.

Australia remain the benchmark despite entering a period of transition. England have home conditions and a growing belief under Nat Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Edwards. Defending champions New Zealand arrive with the confidence of proven winners, while South Africa and India believe their moment may finally have arrived.

The growing parity in the women’s game raises a fascinating question: will the established powers have one final say, or is a changing of the guard finally underway?

Sides in transition

For the first time in years, Australia arrive at a T20 World Cup without some of the names who defined their golden era. Meg Lanning retired a few years ago, and Alyssa Healy hung up her boots months before the tournament; hence, they will be led by a relatively new captain in Sophie Molineux.

Yet the production line shows no signs of slowing down. Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt still provide experience, Annabel Sutherland is one of the game’s premier all-rounders, while Phoebe Litchfield represents Australia’s next batting generation.

England’s transition under Sciver-Brunt and Edwards has gathered momentum, highlighted by a semifinal appearance at last year’s ODI World Cup. Playing at home will bring expectation, but it could also provide them with their best chance in years to reclaim the title.

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A squad featuring Charlotte Dean, Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone and Heather Knight has depth and experience. Historically, England have been Australia’s closest challengers, winning 31 of their 42 Women’s T20 World Cup matches. The challenge will be handling the pressure that comes with hosting a major event.

Title defence

New Zealand spent years carrying the label of dark horses before finally breaking through in 2024. Amelia Kerr’s side arrive in England no longer hoping to belong among the favourites, but knowing they do. The farewell tournament for Bates, Tahuhu and Devine adds an emotional layer to their campaign. The White Ferns would love nothing more than to send them off with another title.

“For them, there will be emotions around that, they have all had really long careers, but hopefully they can go out there and enjoy it. Winning and success help, but in terms of what we can control off the field, hopefully we can make it a really special last tour for them,” Kerr wrote about the trio in her ICC column.

South Africa no longer need to prove they can compete with the best. Consecutive appearances in 2023 and 2024 finals have established Laura Wolvaardt’s side as genuine contenders. The question now is whether they can finish the job, as near misses are becoming a recurring theme.

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India’s moment

India’s case rests on more than hope. It rests on evidence. In the inaugural tournament in 2009, India scored at a strike rate of 79.06. That number had climbed to 118.91 by 2018 and peaked at 119.04 during the 2023 World Cup in South Africa. Their best tournament aggregates – 704 runs in 2018 and 700 in 2023 – reflect that growth.

Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma form an experienced core, but India no longer look dependent on one or two players. The batting carries greater depth than before, with the likes of Richa Ghosh holding the middle order together, while players have benefited from regular exposure to high-pressure cricket through the Women’s Premier League.

Harmanpreet, for whom this could be her last shot at glory, believed that progress would count for little unless India showed they could handle the demands of the upcoming tournament in England.

“Every ICC trophy has its own challenges. The format is shorter, the margins are smaller, and the pressure is greater. We will have to be sharper right from the start, and winning the key moments will be crucial,” she wrote in her ICC column.

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With India’s pacers lacking consistency, Deepti, Sree Charani and Shreyanka Patil may need to shoulder a greater share of the bowling burden. Buoyed by last year’s ODI World Cup triumph, they start the tournament with reason to believe.

Australia remain the standard. England have home conditions. New Zealand have championship pedigree. South Africa have unfinished business. But India is perhaps carrying the strongest sense of opportunity. For a team that has spent years knocking on the door, this feels like another chance to finally stand on the podium.