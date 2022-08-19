India women’s T20 & ODI team for England tour announced

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Friday announced the squads for India’s upcoming tour of England. India will play three T20Is and three ODIs in England starting September 10.

India will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur with Smriti Mandhana selected as her deputy in both formats. The 1st T20I will be played in Riverside, Durham on September 10 at 7 PM IST while the second will take place in the Incora County Ground in Derby on September 13 at 6.30 PM IST. The T20 series will conclude with the 3rd match to be played on September 15 at Bristol County Ground at 6.30 PM IST.

From the T20Is, they will move to the ODI series, the first of which will be played in 1st Central County Ground, Hove on September 18 at 11 AM IST. The second match will take place in Canterbury on September 21 at 1 PM IST while the 3rd match will take place on September 24 at the iconic Lord’s from 11 AM IST onwards.

Batter Jemimah Rodrigues who was ruled out of ‘The Hundred’ tournament on Friday due to a wrist injury, was named in both the squads. The extent of the injury is not know yet and the Indian team will hope that Rodrigues recovers in time for the England series. Veteran seam bowler Jhulan Goswami was back in India’s ODI squad.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Team India (Senior Women) squad for England tour announced. #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND More Details 🔽https://t.co/EcpwM3zeVO — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 19, 2022

The India women’s T20 team won the silver medal at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, losing to Australia by just 9 runs in the final.

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbineni Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (WK), K.P. Navgire

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues