Mithali Raj to lead India Women’s team for ODI series against England Women

Smriti Mandhana will captain the Board President’s XI wherein Veda Krishnamurthy finds a spot.

Mithali Raj
Mithali Raj will lead the Indian team. (Source: BCCI Women/Twitter)

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee announced the Indian Women’s Cricket team for the three-match ODI series against England Women. The three ODIs are a part of the ongoing ICC Women’s Championship and will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India Women’s squad for ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), R Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Punam Raut.

The selectors have also picked the Board President’s XI squad that will play a one-day warm-up game prior to the ODI series in Mumbai on 18th February.

Board President’s XI: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Bharati Fulmali, Komal Zanzad, R Kalpana, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Manali Dakshini, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwar

