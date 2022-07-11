India women’s cricket squad for 2022 Commonwealth Games announced

The BCCI on Monday announced the squad for the Indian women’s team which will take part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, spanning from July 28-August 8.

This will be the first time that Women’s T20 International will be featured in the prestigious multi-sport event. India is placed in Group A along with with Australia, Barbados and Pakistan. Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand and South Africa are placed in Group B.

The top two teams from the respective pools will progress to the semi-finals. India is scheduled to play three games in the league stage of the tournament.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will face Australia on July 29, arch-rivals Pakistan on July 31 and will end the group stage against Barbados on August 3.

The Indian team recently completed an ODI series whitewash against Sri Lanka and before that they also won a 3-match T20I series 2-1 against the same opponents.

Team India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

Standby: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav.