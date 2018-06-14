India Women’s Cricket Team up in arms against coach Tushar Arothe, allege ‘excessive interference’

India Women’s Cricket Team players alleged that captain Harmanpreet Kaur has no say in the selection. India Women’s Cricket Team players alleged that captain Harmanpreet Kaur has no say in the selection.

There is discontent brewing in the Indian women’s cricket team against coach Tushar Arothe, with some young players alleging excessive interference in on-field decisions as one of the reasons. A couple of representatives of the women’s team met top BCCI officials on Wednesday, pleading that Arothe’s attitude wasn’t allowing them the liberty to take decisions.

“The matter has gone out of hand and that is why a few players approached us. We will see what can be done in this case as there are some serious allegations. The players had also approached the women’s senior selection committee, who too had a meeting with BCCI officials on Wednesday. Players and selectors don’t want Arothe to continue as the Indian women’s team coach,” sources in the BCCI told The Indian Express.

Last week, the Indian women’s team lost to Bangladesh, who clinched their maiden Women’s Asia Cup T20 title.

Sources in BCCI told The Indian Express that players are unhappy that the coach had been rigid and captain Harmanpreet Kaur had no say in selecting the final team. The situation got dire soon after bowlers were instructed to bowl according to directions from Arothe, which players said was adding to the confusion. During an Asia Cup game, bowlers were forced to adopt negative lines even while the Bangladesh batters kept sweeping. While back in the nets, there was no proper planning for daily practice schedules, according to the list of grievances communicated to the BCCI. Players alleged that there was no one to monitor how much time one batter got in the nets and very little communication from the support staff.

The Indian women’s team was to have a camp in Bengaluru from June 15–25 before flying out to Sri Lanka. However, BCCI officials have informed players and support staff that they should head home for a week’s rest after BCCI’s annual awards.

BCCI and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) felt the players needed rest at this moment rather than back-to-back camps. BCCI, meanwhile, will try to deal with the Arothe issue.

