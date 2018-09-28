Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India in Women’s World T20 tournament

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India squad. (Source: BCCI) Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India squad. (Source: BCCI)

The BCCI’s All-India Women Selection Committee on Thursday announced the squad for the upcoming Women’s World T20 tournament 2018. The committee picked Harmanpreet Kaur as the captain of the side, while Smriti Mandhana was selected as the vice-captain. Mithali Raj and Jemimah Rodrigues, who were excellent in the recently concluded 5 T20I series against Sri Lanka, also made it into the 15-member squad.

Experienced bowler Shikha Pandey was left out from the squad, while seam-bowling all-rounder Pooka Vastrakar was recalled into the side after being dropped from the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

The sixth edition of the tournament, which will take place in West Indies from November 9, 2018, to November 24, 2018, will see 10 teams participating in the competition. India have been placed in Group B along with New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, and Australia. They will play the opening contest against New Zealand in Guyana on November 9, followed by the crucial group stage tie against Pakistan on November 11. India will face Ireland on November 15 and Australia on November 17.

The defending champions and the host West Indies have been placed in the Group B along with England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. West Indies will also open their campaign on November 9, 2018 against Bangladesh.

India Women’s Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Hemlata, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy

