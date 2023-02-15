India Women Vs West Indies Women T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match live?

Having got the better of Pakistan in the lung-opener, India would endeavour to put up an improved bowling show against West Indies in their second Women’s T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

The Indian batters, without vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, managed to complete their highest successful chase in the T20 World Cup in the win against Pakistan. Mandhana missed the tie against Pakistan owing to a finger injury but the star opener is likely to be back in the team against the West Indies, who are coming off a big loss against England, as she came through a pre-match training session unscathed. India bowling coach Troy Cooley is hopeful that Mandhana will be fit to make her first appearance in the tournament.

India Women Vs West Indies Women T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming details:

When will IND vs WI ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match be played?

IND vs WI women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played on February 15.

Where will IND vs WI ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match be played?

IND vs WI ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

What time will IND vs WI ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match begin?

IND vs WI ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will begin at 6:30 pm IST on February 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND vs WI ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match?

IND vs WI ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How to watch IND vs WI ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match live streaming?

IND vs WI ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.