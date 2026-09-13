India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup Final Live Score: INDW win toss, opt to bat vs SLW in Dubai

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Final Live Cricket Score: IND take on SL in Dubai. (Credit: ACC)

India Women won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka Women in the final of the Asia Cup. India will lock horns against Sri Lanka in what will be the repeat of the 2024 Asia Cup final where the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had been defeated by the Chamari Athapaththu captained side. This time around, India will look to turn the tables and win their 8th Asia Cup title. It’ll be easier said than done though as India’s batters, except Shafali Verma and on occasions Smriti Mandhana, have flattered to deceive.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh haven’t been able to convert their starts into big innings. The most disappointing performance with the bat, however, has come from Pratika Rawal at No.3 who hasn’t looked comfortable in the middle and failed to replace the injured Jemimah Rodrigues.

Story continues below this ad The bowlers though have looked sharp with all-rounder Deepti Sharma leading the lines with Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma and Prema Rawat all looking in top form. They have skittled out Thailand, Pakistan and Hong Kong, China for just 65, 55 and 56 respectively to hand India huge wins. FOLLOW LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES FROM INDW VS SLW ASIA CUP 2026 FINAL BELOW Live Updates Sep 13, 2026 07:32 PM IST IND vs SL Asia Cup final Live: Toss time Here come the two captains for the toss and the coin goes up and India win the toss and opt to bat first vs Sri Lanka. Sep 13, 2026 07:26 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final Live: Mandhana's transformation For more than a decade into her career, hundreds didn’t arrive as frequently to Smriti Mandhana as the quality of her batting suggested they should. There were plenty of starts and fifties across countries and formats, enough to establish her among the best batters of her generation. But converting those innings into hundreds remained an area for improvement. The last two years have changed that. Mandhana’s 124 from 64 balls against Hong Kong in the Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday was her 18th international century, taking her past Meg Lanning for the most hundreds in women’s international cricket. During the same innings, she also went past Mithali Raj’s 10868 runs to become the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket. Mandhana now has 10880. (READ MORE) Sep 13, 2026 07:23 PM IST IND vs SL Asia Cup final Live: Check out the two squads India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Gunalan Kamalini Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Dewmi Vihanga, Kawya Kavindi, Chethana Vimukthi Sep 13, 2026 07:19 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final Live: Check out our preview Over the years, the Women’s Asia Cup has changed formats, expanded its field and travelled across the continent. Yet, one fixture has been a recurring feature when the title has been on the line. India and Sri Lanka contested the title in each of the first four editions before going 14 years without meeting in a summit clash. Since 2022, however, they have once again become familiar opponents in the title clash. Sunday in Dubai will mark their third successive final at the continental event. India swept aside Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the 2022 final in Sylhet, but Sri Lanka stunned India in Dambulla two years later, winning by the same margin to claim their maiden title. (READ MORE) Sep 13, 2026 07:16 PM IST IND vs SL Asia Cup final Live: Road to the final India Defeated Thailand by 94 runs Defeated Hong Kong, China by 137 runs Defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets Defeated Bangladesh by 40 runs Sri Lanka Defeated UAE by 9 wickets Defeated Indonesia by 75 runs Defeated Bangladesh by 4 wickets Defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets Sep 13, 2026 07:11 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final Live: Head to head Matches: 31 India won: 25 Sri Lanka won: 5 No Result: 1 Sep 13, 2026 07:05 PM IST IND vs SL Asia Cup final Live: Predicted Xis India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushini Nuthyangana (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya Sep 13, 2026 07:01 PM IST India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final Live: Hello and Welcome India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the 3rd straight Women's Asia Cup final on Sunday. They had earlier met in the 2022 as well as the 2024 final with India coming out on top in the 2022 edition while Sri Lanka won in the 2024 edition. Who comes out on top tonight? We'll find out soon enough. Indian team in action. (Photo credit: X/Twitter) Women’s Asia Cup: India face familiar foes Sri Lanka, their left-arm gauntlet Over the years, the Women’s Asia Cup has changed formats, expanded its field and travelled across the continent. Yet, one fixture has been a recurring feature when the title has been on the line. India and Sri Lanka contested the title in each of the first four editions before going 14 years without meeting in a summit clash. Since 2022, however, they have once again become familiar opponents in the title clash. Sunday in Dubai will mark their third successive final at the continental event. India swept aside Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the 2022 final in Sylhet, but Sri Lanka stunned India in Dambulla two years later, winning by the same margin to claim their maiden title.

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