India Women vs South Africa Women’s 6th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match?

India Women vs South Africa Women 6th T20I Live Streaming: The Indian unit led by Harmanpreet Kaur would aim to complete a clean sweep over South Africa women when both the teams lock horns in the final and sixth T20I match on Friday. After registering a five-wicket win in the previous encounter, India now have a 3-0 lead over the visitors. With heavy downpour hindering the proceedings the second and third matches of the series were abandoned, without a ball bowled.

South Africa Women, on the other hand, would look to secure a consolation win in the final encounter. A lot will be expected from the Proteas batting unit after they crumbled in front of the Indians in the previous match. The match will be played at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

When will India vs South Africa Women’s 6th T20I be played?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 6th T20I will be played on October 4, 2019, Friday.

Where will India vs South Africa Women’s 6th T20I be played?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 6th T20I will be played at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat in Gujarat.

What time will India vs South Africa Women’s 6th T20I be played?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 5th T20I will start at 7:00 pm. The toss will take place at 6:30 pm.

How to watch India vs South Africa Women’s 6th T20I?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 5th T20I will broadcast on Star Sports 3.

Where can I live stream India vs South Africa Women’s 6th T20I?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa Women’s 5th T20I will be available on Hotstar.