India vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup Live Cricket Streaming: When and where is the match?

India vs New Zealand (IND W vs NZ W) Women’s T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After overpowering defending champions Australia and Bangladesh, the Indian women cricket team would look to maintain their winning run in the World T20 when they lock horns with New Zealand on Thursday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian unit kicked-off their campaign with an impressive win against hosts Australia and followed it up with a much better show against Bangladesh. Poonam Yadav was the architect behind both the wins and the team would expect a similar show from the spinner at the Junction Oval on Thursday. Shafali Verma is another interesting prospect from the Indian camp and have gained worldwide traction for her powerful strokeplay.

Meanwhile, New Zealand are also unbeaten in the tournament so far, making the competition even better. New Zealand posted a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their first group game and a win will see the White Ferns go level on points with India in Group A.

When is the World T20 match between India women and New Zealand women?

The World T20 match between India women and New Zealand women will be played on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Where is the World T20 match between India women and New Zealand women being played?

The World T20 match between India women and New Zealand women will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

What time will the World T20 match between India women and New Zealand women start?

The World T20 match between India women and New Zealand women will start at 09:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 09:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the World T20 match between India women and New Zealand women?

The World T20 match between India women and New Zealand women will broadcast on Star Sports network.

Where can I live stream the World T20 match between India women and New Zealand women?

The live streaming of the World T20 match between India women and New Zealand women will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match at IndianExpress.com.

