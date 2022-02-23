India Women vs New Zealand Women 5th ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch?

The Mithali Raj-led side is finding it difficult to stem the rot and faces the ignominy of a one-sided series defeat days ahead of the World Cup. (Twitter)

India Women vs New Zealand Women INDW vs NZW 5th ODI Live Streaming:India will be desperate to gain some momentum heading into the World Cup but for that, their bowlers will have to raise their game as they seek to stop New Zealand from completing a 5-0 whitewash in the fifth women’s ODI on Thursday.

Having lost all matches played here so far, including the lone T20I, the Mithali Raj-led side is finding it difficult to stem the rot and faces the ignominy of a one-sided series defeat days ahead of the World Cup.

The series defeat is India’s fourth in the last one year, having lost to South Africa, England and Australia earlier. While the batters did raise their game in the second and third ODIs with a much-improved performance, the bowling unit has let the team down throughout the series, something that Mithali admitted was a concern heading into the World Cup.

The Indian team hasn’t performed as a cohesive unit. While the bowlers failed to defend 270 plus targets in two games, the batters were unable to chase 276 and 192 in 20 overs in the fourth ODI. The fielding has also been sub-standard.

When is the fifth ODI between India women and New Zealand women?

The fifth ODI between India women and New Zealand women will be taking place on February 24, 2022.

Where will the fifth ODI between India women and New Zealand women be played?

The India women vs New Zealand women fifth ODI will be played at Queenstown Events Centre.

When will the match begin?

The match is scheduled to begin at 3.30 am IST, with the toss at 3 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

There will be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match can be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video.