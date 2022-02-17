India Women vs New Zealand Women 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch?

India Women vs New Zealand Women 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Staring at another series defeat, a struggling India will be looking for a comeback. (Twitter)

India Women vs New Zealand Women 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Staring at another series defeat, a struggling India will welcome the return of star opener Smriti Mandhana for the third women’s ODI against New Zealand here on Friday. Mandhana, the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, had exited mandatory quarantine in Christchurch to join the squad ahead of second ODI but needed a few days to get match ready.

Pacers Renuka Singh and Meghna Singh are also available for selection after completing their quarantine. Lead pacer Jhulan Goswami, who had to miss the second game due to a neck spasm, is also expected to play on Friday. Though Mandhana’s return will be very much welcomed, India did not lose the previous game due to their batting. The bowlers let the team down as they were unable to defend a competitive 271-run target.

Goswami’s absence was also felt as only 10 overs of pace was used with Pooja Vastrakar bowling seven overs and debutant Simran Bahadur three. The spinners did not leak a lot of runs but were unable to get the breakthroughs. The team also needs to improve its fielding going into the must-win game.

T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who has scored only two 50 plus scores in ODIs since the 2017 World Cup, badly needs a big score. Yet to fire with the bat in the series, the 32-year-old has been playing a bigger role with the ball.

When is the third ODI between India women and New Zealand women?

The third ODI between India women and New Zealand women will be taking place on February 18, 2022.

Where will the third ODI between India women and New Zealand women be played?

The India women vs New Zealand women third ODI will be played at John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

When will the match begin?

The match is scheduled to begin at 3.30 am IST, with the toss at 3 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

There will be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match can be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video.