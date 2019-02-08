India women vs New Zealand women 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score: When and where to watch 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand?

The Indian women team would hope to perform better with the bat as they take on New Zealand in a do-or-die clash on Friday. The Indian batting witnessed a collapse in the series opener as they went down from 102 for 1 to 136 all-out. The Kiwis, on the other hand, would like to carry forward the momentum after overpowering India in the previous two contests, the final ODI and the first T20I.

Mithali Raj, who recently became the first woman cricketer to feature in 200 ODIs, was left out from the squad and her inclusion in the team could be the bone of contention for Indian women. Her experience could have come handy but the India team management dropped her and picked youngsters in order to build a squad for the 2020 T20I World Cup in which the senior player is unlikely to feature.

When is India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Friday, February 8, 2019.

Where is India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Which channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and all its regional and HD platforms.

What time does India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I begin?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will begin at 7:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 AM IST.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch scores and updates on Indian Express Sports’ Twitter account with report thereafter on IndianExpress.com.