India women vs New Zealand women 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Steaming: When and where to watch 1st T20I between India and New Zealand

India women vs New Zealand women, Ind vs NZ 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India may have won their ODI series against New Zealand 2-1 but the heavy loss they suffered in the last match would be something that they would be looking to put away with a strong showing in the T20I series. India were bundled out for 149 and New Zealand chased down the target with eight wickets and more than 20 overs to spare.

However, Mithali Raj and co. were impressive in the preceding matches, winning by nine wickets in the first and eight wickets in the second. Smriti Mandhana has been in stellar form as she scored 105 in the first match and followed that up with an unbeaten 90 in the second.

When is India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

The 1st T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Where is India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

The 1st T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

Which channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

The 1st T20I between India and New Zealand will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and all its regional and HD platforms.

What time does India vs New Zealand 1st T20I begin?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will begin at 8:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8:30 AM IST.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.