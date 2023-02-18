scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
India Women Vs England Women Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2023: When and where to watch the match live?

India Women Vs England Women T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: The match will be played at the St George's Park, Gqeberha on Saturday.

IND W Vs ENG W Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2023: When and where to watch India Women vs England Women.
India Women Vs England Women Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2023: When and where to watch the match live?
India Women Vs England Women T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming, Telecast: After being put under pressure in their previous two games, India will have no room for error when they take on a formidable England in the Women’s T20 World Cup on Friday.

A win against world number two England on Friday will take the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side effectively into the knock-out stage, to be competed among top two teams from Group 1 and 2. The Indians beat arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets before notching a more convincing six-wicket win against West Indies earlier this week.

India Women Vs England Women T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming details:

When will IND vs ENG ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match be played?

IND vs ENG women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played on February 18.

Where will IND vs ENG ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match be played?

IND vs ENG ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played at the St George’s Park, Gqeberha.

What time will IND vs ENG ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match begin?

IND vs ENG ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will begin at 6:30 pm IST on February 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND vs ENG ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match?

IND vs ENG ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How to watch IND vs ENG ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match live streaming?

IND vs ENG ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Squads:

England Women Squad: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Shikha Pandey, Anjali Sarvani

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 12:40 IST
