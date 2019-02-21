India Women vs England Women ODI, T20I series: Schedule, Squads, Venue, TV channel and timings in IST

After returning from New Zealand with 2-1 series victory, the Indian women cricket team will be high on confidence as they take on England in the three-match ODI series starting in Mumbai on Friday. The 50-over format series will be followed by a three-match T20I series in Guwahati, Assam.

All the three ODI matches will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as part of the ICC Championship. Despite a successful series against New Zealand, the hosts cannot take England lightly, with big names touring with the visitors. India will look to address their middle-order woes under new coach W V Raman.

For India, all eyes will be on opener Smriti Mandhana, who made a total of 196 runs including a century in New Zealand. The hosts will also bank on the veteran captain Mithali Raj, who recently added another achievement to her illustrious career by becoming the first woman cricketer to have played 200 ODIs. India will however be missing the services of Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been replaced by Harleen Deol, after being ruled out with an ankle injury.

Veteran Jhulan Goswami will lead the pace attack for India which also comprises the likes of Shikha Pandey and Mansi Joshi.

India vs England Schedule

February 22: 1st ODI in Mumbai at 0900 IST

February 25: 2nd ODI in Mumbai at 0900 IST

February 28: 3rd ODI in Mumbai at 0900 IST

March 4: 1st T20I in Guwahati at 1000 IST

March 7: 2nd T20I in Guwahati at 1000 IST

March 9: 3rd T20I in Guwahati at 1000 IST

India vs England Squads

ODI Squads

India: Mithali Raj (Captain), Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), R Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Punam Raut, Harleen Deol

England: Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Alex Hartley, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor (wicketkeeper), Lauren Winfield and Danni Wyatt

T20I Squads

India: Mithali Raj (c), Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Mona Meshram, Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ravi Kalpana (wk), Deepti Sharma, Mansi Joshi, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol

England: Heather Knight (c), Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Ellen Jones, Laura Marsh, Sarah Taylor (wk), Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Alex Hartley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophia Dunkley Brown

India vs England TV broadcast

The India vs England series will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.