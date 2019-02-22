India vs England Live Cricket Score, IND vs ENG 1st Women ODI Live Streaming: England win toss, opt to bowl

Ind vs Eng 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After the historic ODI series win in New Zealand, India women’s cricket team will return home for a 3-match ODI series. As the two teams lock horns in the 1st ODI on Friday, India would be looking to continue their upward climb in the ICC Women’s ODI Championship.

The 2017 World Cup runners-up have started the new Championship cycle with three overseas series win, in South Africa, England and New Zealand. But still, with India set to concede six points to Pakistan due to political tensions, they would be eager to win the home series against the World Champion to stay on the top part of the table. Catch Live score and updates of India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI.