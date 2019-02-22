India vs England Live Cricket Score, IND vs ENG 1st Women ODI Live Streaming: England win toss, opt to bowlhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-women-vs-england-women-ind-vs-eng-1st-odi-live-cricket-score-streaming-5595725/
India vs England Live Cricket Score, IND vs ENG 1st Women ODI Live Streaming: England win toss, opt to bowl
India vs England, IND vs ENG 1st Women ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Cach Live score and updates of the 1st ODI between India Women and England Women.
Ind vs Eng 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After the historic ODI series win in New Zealand, India women’s cricket team will return home for a 3-match ODI series. As the two teams lock horns in the 1st ODI on Friday, India would be looking to continue their upward climb in the ICC Women’s ODI Championship.
The 2017 World Cup runners-up have started the new Championship cycle with three overseas series win, in South Africa, England and New Zealand. But still, with India set to concede six points to Pakistan due to political tensions, they would be eager to win the home series against the World Champion to stay on the top part of the table. Catch Live score and updates of India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI.
Match underway
Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana open for India after England win toss and opt to bowl. Rodrigues is on strike. Brunt will open the attack.
National anthems
England sing their national anthem which is followed by the hosts' national anthem. Match to kickstart in a few moments.
Toss
England have won the toss and opted to field against hosts India in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Sarah Taylor and Katherine Brunt are back in the England side as they choose to bowl first against India in their opening ODI in Mumbai. Harleen Deol makes her debut for India.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and England taking place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India are high on confidence after 2-1 series win in New Zealand and will look to continue their dominance today. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match
England Women (From): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt, Sarah Taylor(w), Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Knight(c), Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley, Anya Shrubsole
