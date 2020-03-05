Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals Live Cricket Streaming: When and where are the matches?

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian unit have maintained a 100 percent record in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian unit have maintained a 100 percent record in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup.

Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After maintaining a 100 percent record in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian unit would look to carry forward the momentum when they lock horns with England in the semi-final on Wednesday. Individual brilliance from Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav have been the major reason behind the team’s success in Australia and the management would hope for another scintillating show from the duo in the semifinal contest, which will be played in Sydney.

England, which finished second in Group B, will heavily rely on Natalie Sciver, who is also the leading run-scorer of the tournament. Skipper Heather Knight is another promising candidate from the English camp and has so far accumulated 193 runs in the tournament.

In the second semi-final, which will also be played at the same venue on Wednesday, South Africa will lock horns with defending champions Australia. The hosts defeated New Zealand to secure a berth in the final four, but in the same contest, they suffered a huge blow in the form of a hamstring injury, which ruled their prolific all-rounder Ellyse Perry out of the tournament.

However, it has been anticipated that rains might play spoilsport in Sydney on Wednesday. If the matches are abandoned due to poor weather conditions, then India and South Africa will qualify for Sunday’s final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground having finished on top of their respective groups.

When are the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal matches?

India women vs England women and South Africa women vs Australia women will be played on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Where are the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal matches being played?

India women vs England women and South Africa women vs Australia women will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

What time will the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal matches start?

The first semifinal between India women and England women will start at 09:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 09:00 AM IST.

This will be followed by the second contest of the day between South Africa women and Australia women, which will begin at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal matches?

India women vs England women and South Africa women vs Australia women will broadcast on Star Sports network.

Where can I live stream the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal matches?

The live streaming of India women vs England women and South Africa women vs Australia will be available on Hotstar. You can also track the LIVE UPDATES of the India match here at indianexpress.com.

