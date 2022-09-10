scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

ENGW vs INDW 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs England Women?

ENGW vs INDW 1st T20I live streaming: India women take on England women in the 1st T20I match of the 5-match series.

india womens cricketWhen and where to watch India Women vs England Women 1st T20I.

ENGW vs INDW 1st T20I live streaming: The focus will be on India’s finishing abilities as they look to make a fresh start after the Commonwealth Games high in the three-match women’s T20I series against England, beginning on Friday.

The three ODIs, which will be Jhulan Goswami’s swan-song series, will follow the three T20Is.

India may look to go in with six batters and have the team core ready ahead of the T20I World Cup in February next year.

Here is all you need to know about the match-

India Women vs England Women Squads:

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh, Simran Bahadur, Kiran Navgire

England Women Squad: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w/c), Bryony Smith, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong

India Women vs England Women Live Streaming:

When will India women vs England women 1st T20I start?

India women vs England women 1st T20I will start at 11:30 PM IST on September 10 (Saturday).

Where will India women vs England women 1st T20I be held?

India women vs England women 1st T20I will be held at Chester-le-Street.

Which channel will broadcast India women vs England women 1st T20I match on TV?

India women vs England women 1st T20I will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of India women vs England women 1st T20I?

The live streaming of India women vs England women 1st T20I will be available on Sony Liv.

