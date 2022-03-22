India Women vs Bangladesh Women World Cup 2022 Live Score: IND take on BAN in must-win match

Back-to-back defeats against England and Australia does not bode well for India Women. (Twitter/BCCI Domestic)

Women’s World Cup: After loss to Australia, India Women in must-win territory

Back-to-back defeats against England and Australia does not bode well for India Women. India’s path to the semifinals got a lot tougher after they lost by six wickets to Australia, their third defeat in the Women’s World Cup. India are fourth on the points table but have New Zealand snapping at their heels.

India Women need to win their next two games, versus Bangladesh on Tuesday and against South Africa on March 27, to keep alive their chances of advancing. Australia have secured their spot in the semifinals with five wins in as many matches, whereas South Africa are also unbeaten in four games.

With a healthy NRR of 0.226 and three games in hand, the Proteas are almost certain to qualify for the last four.