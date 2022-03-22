India Women vs Bangladesh Women World Cup 2022 Live Score: IND take on BAN in must-win match

India Women vs Bangladesh Women, INDW vs BANW World Cup 2022 Live Scoreboard: An inconsistent India will have no room for errors when they take on a spirited Bangladesh in their must-win ICC Women’s World Cup league match on Tuesday.
India’s problems have compounded over the course of their campaign, which has seen them win two games and lose three, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia.
The heavy fluctuations in the batting performance was already a concern and with the ease Australia chased down a record 278 in the previous game, the Indian bowlers also need to step up.
Squads:
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Sanjida Akter Meghla.
India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.
Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Women's World Cup between India and Bangladesh.