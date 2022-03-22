scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
India Women vs Bangladesh Women World Cup 2022 Live Score: IND take on BAN in must-win match

LIVE Score BANW vs INDW, India Women vs Bangladesh Women Latest Scorecard: India’s problems have compounded over the course of their campaign, which has seen them win two games and lose three, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 22, 2022 6:01:05 am
India Women vs Bangladesh Women World Cup 2022, India Women vs Bangladesh Women World Cup 2022 Live ScoreBangladesh Women vs India Women Match LIVE Score.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women, INDW vs BANW World Cup 2022 Live Scoreboard: An inconsistent India will have no room for errors when they take on a spirited Bangladesh in their must-win ICC Women’s World Cup league match on Tuesday.

India’s problems have compounded over the course of their campaign, which has seen them win two games and lose three, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia.

The heavy fluctuations in the batting performance was already a concern and with the ease Australia chased down a record 278 in the previous game, the Indian bowlers also need to step up.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women World Cup 2022: Catch all the live action from Seddon Park, Hamilton

Back-to-back defeats against England and Australia does not bode well for India Women. (Twitter/BCCI Domestic)

Women’s World Cup: After loss to Australia, India Women in must-win territory

Back-to-back defeats against England and Australia does not bode well for India Women. India’s path to the semifinals got a lot tougher after they lost by six wickets to Australia, their third defeat in the Women’s World Cup. India are fourth on the points table but have New Zealand snapping at their heels.

India Women need to win their next two games, versus Bangladesh on Tuesday and against South Africa on March 27, to keep alive their chances of advancing. Australia have secured their spot in the semifinals with five wins in as many matches, whereas South Africa are also unbeaten in four games.

With a healthy NRR of 0.226 and three games in hand, the Proteas are almost certain to qualify for the last four. (READ MORE)

