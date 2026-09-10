India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: BAN win toss, ask IND to bat
IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score, India Women vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-final Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur's side have been in imperious form throughout the tournament, topping Group A after winning all their matches
IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: India are overwhelming favourites in the semi-final. (Photo: BCCI)
Seven-time Women’s Asia Cup champions India are the favourites when they take on Bangladesh in the semifinal of the Women’s Asia Cup on Thursday. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side have been in imperious form throughout the tournament, topping Group A after winning all their matches, and they are heavily favoured to march one step closer to another continental title triumph.
India’s campaign so far in the tournament has been highlighted by dominant displays, none more so than their clinical group-stage thrashing of traditional rivals Pakistan, whom they skittled for just 55 before running away with a seven-wicket victory.
India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: TOSS ALERT
India Women to bat first after Bangladesh win toss and ask to bowl first.
"We would have batted first as well. Having runs will give us a lot of confidence," says the India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
Both sides are going with the same XI as the previous game.
Sep 10, 2026 07:29 PM IST
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Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh semi-final from the Women's Asia Cup.
There have been five clashes between India and Bangladesh in the Women's Asia Cup. India have won thrice while Bangladesh winning the remaining contests.
India big favourites in Women’s Asia Cup semis; Bangladesh have nothing to lose
A lot has changed since 2018. Eight summers ago, India and Bangladesh lined up in Kuala Lumpur for the Women’s Asia Cup final and 240 deliveries later, it was the underdogs who reached the summit, claiming their maiden — and still only — continental title. India had hit the depths and in the days that followed, this newspaper reported a rift between the players and coach Tushar Arothe, one that ended in his resignation.
The India that Bangladesh will face in the semifinals of the 2026 Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday bears little resemblance to the team from 2018, save for its three surviving pillars — captain Harmanpreet Kaur, deputy Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma. Bangladesh will not meet a team without an ICC trophy to its name but the reigning 50-over world champions.