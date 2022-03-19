India Women vs Australia Women World Cup 2022 Live Score: Mithali Raj and Co. aim for win

India Women vs Australia Women Match Live Score.

India Women vs Australia Women, INDW vs AUSW World Cup 2022 Live Scoreboard: India will need to play a perfect game against the mighty Australians in the Women’s World Cup 2022 tonight if it wants to bring its campaign back on track.

In the preceding series against New Zealand, Indian bowlers struggled to find rhythm but in the World Cup, the batting performance has been inconsistent, with the team sitting with two wins and as many losses after four games. With three league games remaining, India must gain consistency in all departments and maintain its place in the top four to qualify for the semifinals.

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown