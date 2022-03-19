scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Must Read
Live now

India Women vs Australia Women World Cup 2022 Live Score: Mithali Raj and Co. aim for win

LIVE Score INDW vs AUSW, India Women vs Australia Women Latest Scorecard: India will need to play a perfect game.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 19, 2022 5:51:09 am
India Women vs Australia Women World Cup 2022, India Women vs Australia Women World Cup 2022 Live ScoreIndia Women vs Australia Women Match Live Score.

India Women vs Australia Women, INDW vs AUSW World Cup 2022 Live Scoreboard: India will need to play a perfect game against the mighty Australians in the Women’s World Cup 2022 tonight if it wants to bring its campaign back on track.

In the preceding series against New Zealand, Indian bowlers struggled to find rhythm but in the World Cup, the batting performance has been inconsistent, with the team sitting with two wins and as many losses after four games. With three league games remaining, India must gain consistency in all departments and maintain its place in the top four to qualify for the semifinals.

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown

Live Blog

India Women vs Australia Women World Cup 2022: Catch all the live scores and updates from Eden Park, Auckland.

05:51 (IST)19 Mar 2022
Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Women's World Cup between India and Australia. 

India Women vs Australia Women World Cup 2022 India Women vs Australia Women World Cup 2022.

After loss to England, India Women can’t afford slip ups in their next three games at World Cup

England’s four-wicket win over Mithali Raj’s team has dented India Women’s chances of qualifying for the knockouts of the Women’s World Cup. India’s NRR is down to 0.632 from 1.333, while England’s has gone up to 0.351 from -0.156. India Women will have to win all their remaining three matches to stay in the reckoning for a semifinal berth. After a win against Pakistan in the tournament opener, followed by a 62-run loss against New Zealand, India Women had outplayed the West Indies. But after being asked to bat by England, India Women were bowled out for just 134 in 36.2 overs.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd