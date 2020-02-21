INDW vs AUSW World T20: ‘India’s spinners have made a big statement here’

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India started their World T20 campaign on a positive note. (Source: Twitter/ImHarmanpreet) Harmanpreet Kaur-led India started their World T20 campaign on a positive note. (Source: Twitter/ImHarmanpreet)

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India started their World T20 campaign on a positive note, as they thumped Australia to clinch a superb 17-run win in the tournament opener in Sydney on Friday. Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav was the architect behind India’s win, bowling a magical spell in her comeback game.

Leading the Aussie carnage, Poonam went on to pick 4/19 in her 4 overs quota. The 28-year-old from Agra was on a hat-trick but narrowly missed out as wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia dropped a difficult chance. In response to India’s 132, Australia were bundled out on 115 in 19.5 overs.

Star India women cricketer Mithali Raj, who has taken retirement from the shorter format of the game, lauded the team for their impressive display against the defending champions. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra and commentator Harsha Bhogle also congratulated the team for kicking-off the showpiece event on a stellar note.

Here are a few reactions:

What a way to start our @T20WorldCup campaign.????

Top performance by @poonamyadav, @taniyabhatia and rest of the girls. pic.twitter.com/jSrqkaMsom — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) February 21, 2020

What a start to the tournament, @BCCIWomen! Beating the hosts and defending champions Australia in the very first game! Deepti’s resolve put runs on the board before Poonam Yadav literally ‘turned’ things around! Top stuff, girls! ????????#T20WorldCup #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/EDRbMVzISK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 21, 2020

Congratulations @BCCIWomen on a magnificent beginning to the World Cup Campaign. Great effort by Poonam Yadav and the bowlers to defend 132 against Australia. Best wishes for the matches ahead #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/se9F12Xvpa — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 21, 2020

India’s spinners have made a big statement here and particularly happy to see Shikha Pandey play a key role. Well played too Jemimah Rodrigues. And Shafali Varma played some sumptuous shots. Love the spirit — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 21, 2020

Staggering performance by India’s women. Australia were favourites for the tournament and this is a huge result. Top effort from the bowlers. How good was Deepti Sharma! But it was the little leggie Poonam Yadav who turned it around. #iccwomenst20worldcup — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 21, 2020

Congratulations to the girls on a wonderful win against the Aussies . Well done @poonam_yadav24 Great start to the #T20WorldCup . — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) February 21, 2020

Comprehensive performance by Team India to start the @T20WorldCup campaign!

Congratulations and keep up the good work. pic.twitter.com/dHQ6KL6JmK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 21, 2020

The team will now head to Perth for their second clash against Bangladesh, which is scheduled for Monday.

