Friday, February 21, 2020
INDW vs AUSW World T20: ‘India’s spinners have made a big statement here’

Poonam Yadav was the architect behind India's win, bowling a magical spell in her comeback game. Leading the Aussie carnage, she went on to pick 4/19 in her 4 overs quota.

By: Sports Desk | Published: February 21, 2020 6:05:20 pm
Harmanpreet Kaur-led India started their World T20 campaign on a positive note. (Source: Twitter/ImHarmanpreet) 

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India started their World T20 campaign on a positive note, as they thumped Australia to clinch a superb 17-run win in the tournament opener in Sydney on Friday. Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav was the architect behind India’s win, bowling a magical spell in her comeback game.

Leading the Aussie carnage, Poonam went on to pick 4/19 in her 4 overs quota. The 28-year-old from Agra was on a hat-trick but narrowly missed out as wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia dropped a difficult chance. In response to India’s 132, Australia were bundled out on 115 in 19.5 overs.

Star India women cricketer Mithali Raj, who has taken retirement from the shorter format of the game, lauded the team for their impressive display against the defending champions. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra and commentator Harsha Bhogle also congratulated the team for kicking-off the showpiece event on a stellar note.

Here are a few reactions:

The team will now head to Perth for their second clash against Bangladesh, which is scheduled for Monday.

