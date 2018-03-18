India Women vs Australia Women: Australia clean sweep series after beating India by 97 runs

India Women could not hold on to a good start and lost their way once again in the middle overs. Chasing the mammoth total of 333, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues gave India a solid start, taking the home side over 100 in 13.3 overs, with the former completing her half century. But Ashleigh Gardner turned things around, getting them both out in back-to-back deliveries. Skipper Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur kept India in the hunt before they both were dismissed in quick succession. Deepti Sharma stitched a good 39-run partnership with Sushma Verma before Verma perished in Meg Schutt’s over. Ellyse Perry dismissed Sharma and Shikha Pandey in back-to-back deliveries. Australia Women have clean sweeped the series with Meg Schutt dismissing Pooja Vastrakar. Ekta Bisht did not come out to bat as she has been injured. India Women lose by 97 runs.
WICKET! Would you believe it? Shikha Pandey goes for a duck in the first ball. A wider delivery from Ellyse Perry and she edged that one straight to the wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy. Australia are on the verge of a clean sweep here. India Women 221/8.
WICKET! And another wicket goes down, with settled Deepti Sharma departing for 36. Ellyse Perry's straight delivery knocked down the stumps. India Women 221/7
WICKET! Australia finally get the breakthrough with a terrific effort in the fielding by the skipper Meg Lanning. Sushma Verma departs for 30. Megan Schutt ends the 39-run partnership. India Women 221/6
200 up for India Women and it has taken them 36.3 overs to reach he landmark. India still need 132 to win 81 balls with 5 wickets in hand. Sushma Verma and Deepti Sharma are building a good partnership here after two quick dismissals but India really need them to stay in the middle for long.
WICKET! Mona Meshram is gone for 1 after she tried to go for a six but handed an easy catch to Nicola Carey. Ashleigh Gardner gets another wicket. India in trouble. India Women 182/5 after 30 overs.
WICKET! India Women are in serious trouble now with skipper Mithali Raj leaving on 21. Jess Jonassen gets the wicket as Raj tried to go for a boundary but gave away an easy catch to Rachel Haynes. The umpires wanted to take a look at it with it being a little low, but the replay showed it was taken cleanly. India Women 179/4
150 up for India Women - It has taken them 23.1 overs to reach the landmark. They have lost three wickets in the process. Still need 180 to win in 26.5 overs. They are maintaining their run rate from the get go, but now India need to build a partnership. They cannot afford to lose quick wickets like they did in the 2nd ODI.
WICKET! Nicola Carey breaks the partnership and the dangerous Harmanpreet Kaur is gone for 25. Excellent work behind the stumps by Healy. India Women 147/3
GONE! Jemimah Rodrigues is gone for 42. He tried to go over the bowler for a boundary but Rachel Haynes dived to take a terrific catch. India Women 101/1.
WICKET! Smriti Mandhana is gone on the next ball and Ashleigh Gardner is on a hat-trick.She departs for 52 and India Women are 101/2.
FOUR! Smriti Mandhana pulls one of Nicola Carey to bring up her fifty.
FOUR! Jemimah Rodrigues hits a four to bring in the next over to bring up India's 100 in 13.3 overs.
India Women are scoring at a scoring rate of 6.8 taking the total to 68/0 in 10 overs. It has been a really good start from Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana and Australia Women are looking to get a wicket here. Mandhana is closing in on her fifty.
FOUR! Smriti Mandhana goes long and smacks Ellyse Perry for a boundary straight over the Australian fielders. It brings up 50 for India. This partnership has been excellent so far, already crossing over 50 runs. Australia in search of a wicket. India Women 53/0 in 8 overs.
DROPPED! It has been a good start for India with Rodrigues and Mandhana scoring in boundaries. A one-handed effort from Australian fielder almost got rid of Rodrigues but the ball slipped out. India Women 17/0 in 3.
India need to score 333 to win in 50 overs. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle for India. Megan Schutt with the ball. Here we go with the chase.
WICKET! Harmanpreet Kaur dismisses Nicola Carey in the last ball of the innings as Australia Women reach 332/7 in 50 overs. India Women need 333 to win. Kaur has given 51 runs in her 5.3 overs at an economy of 9.27. She has been expensive today. Excellent work in the end by Beth Mooney to blast 34 runs in 19 balls at a strike rate of 178.94. Stay tuned for LIVE updates of India's run chase.
Australia Women have managed to reach the total of 300 and India Women are really struggling in the field today. There have been a number of dropped catches and misfields and overthrows. A better front need to be displayed with the bat from the hosts to chase down this target. Still 2 overs to go.
GONE! Ashleigh Gardner who was looking really dangerous has to go. She hammered 35 runs in 20 balls to take her side closer to the 300-mark. Harmanpreet Kaur gets the wicket and an easy catch for Poonam Yadav. Australia Women 285/6
A slow full toss from Poonam Yadav and she has been punished with a boundary. Terrible ball and deservedly punished. The Indian skipper will not like this. 250 up for Australia Women.
WICKET! Another dismissal with Veda Krishnamurthy, contributing in the field to get the dismissal, throwing the ball quickly to wicketkeeper to get Rachel Haynes run out for 43. Both set players depart. Australia Women 242/5
WICKET! Poonam Yadav strikes as the danger woman Alyssa Healy departs for 133. Veda Krishnamurthy takes the catch. Healy looking for six but missed with the timing. Australia Women 239/4
Australia are in absolute control of the match at the moment as they are scoring at a run rate of 5.88. Alyssa Healy, who is on 129* along with Rachel Haynes who is on 41* have added 92 runs together to take the total to 235/3 in 40 overs. Still 10 overs to go. India could be chasing a mammoth total.
DROPPED! India's fielding has been and they had the chance to get Ian Healy out but another catch from India fielder cost them the opportunity. Shikha Pandey was blasted for four boundaries in this over. 18 runs in the 38th over, all from Healy's bat.
Rachel Haynes takes a double in the last ball of Ekta Bisht and that brings up 200 for Australi Women. It has them 37 overs to reach the total. There are still 13 overs to go and 7 wickets are in hand. India could be looking at a massive total to chase here.
Century for Alyssa Healy and she completed it in just 94 balls. 11 fours and 2 sixes in this innings from her. Takes Australia to 174/3. Australia have taken control in this match and with 16 overs still to be bowled after this, they are in a comfortable position.
Shikha Pandey gets the breakthrough for India! And it is the big wicket of Ellyse Perry. She caught behind and Australia are 143 for 3. Healy is still going strong in the middle and she has been joined by Haynes in the middle
Healy has a half-century and Australia continue to move on! They look in no trouble whatsoever. Perry is the other batswoman for Australia. This is an very good fightback after the two wickets
India have picked two wickets in the first 16 overs Australia will still be the happier side with 82 runs on the board. Healy has been brilliant and is nearing a half-century. Drinks break
Australia have been brilliant with their starts throughout the series and once again they have done well. After nine overs, Australia are 55 for the loss of one wicket. Despite losing the wicket of Bolton, no change in scoring rate
Gone! Wicket for India in the sixth over and it is a big one. She scored a century and half-century in the first two ODIs but Nicole Bolton could score just 11 today. Caught in the flight by spinner Bisht and she offers an easy return catch
Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against India in Vadodara. They have already won the series after winning the first two ODIs and India will looking for their first win.