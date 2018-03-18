India Women vs Australia Women: Australia clean sweep series after beating India by 97 runs

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues stitched a 100-run partnership. (BCCI Photo) Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues stitched a 100-run partnership. (BCCI Photo)

India Women could not hold on to a good start and lost their way once again in the middle overs. Chasing the mammoth total of 333, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues gave India a solid start, taking the home side over 100 in 13.3 overs, with the former completing her half century. But Ashleigh Gardner turned things around, getting them both out in back-to-back deliveries. Skipper Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur kept India in the hunt before they both were dismissed in quick succession. Deepti Sharma stitched a good 39-run partnership with Sushma Verma before Verma perished in Meg Schutt’s over. Ellyse Perry dismissed Sharma and Shikha Pandey in back-to-back deliveries. Australia Women have clean sweeped the series with Meg Schutt dismissing Pooja Vastrakar. Ekta Bisht did not come out to bat as she has been injured. India Women lose by 97 runs.

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI highlights