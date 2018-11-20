India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS T20I

After a humiliating defeat against Australia in the ODI series against, India Women will meet their rivals once more, but this time in the shortest format. Australia Women will feel confident squaring off against a side they registered a 3-0 whitewash against earlier this month. India Women will look to bounce back from the defeat, hoping to put on a better front in the T20 format. The two sides are competing in the first T20I of the tri-series and a win in the first T20I will be crucial for both of them, considering that any team – India, England and Australia – can sprung up a surprise at any point of time.

Advertising

When is India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I?

India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I will be played on Thursday, March 22, 2018. This will be the first T20I of the tri-series between India, Australia and England.

Where is India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I?

India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. All the matches of the series are being played at the same ground.

What time does India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I start?

India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I start at 10:00 AM IST. The coverage of India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI will begin on the broadcasting channel from 08:45 AM IST. The toss will take place at 08:30 AM IST.

Advertising

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI?

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI?

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.