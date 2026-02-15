India vs Australia 1st women’s T20I ​Live Cricket Score: Toss delayed in Sydney due to rain as Harmanpreet Kaur’s side begin multi-format tour Down Under

India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I Live: Harmanpreet Kaur in action. (FILE photo)

India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur’s India will lock horns against Sophie Molineux’s Australia in the first of the three-match T20I series at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Sunday. This is the first game India will play after they thrashed Sri Lanka at the end of last year in a five-match series.

Young Vaishnavi Sharma had been the find of that series, and India will be looking to test their strengths further against Australia going into the 2026 T20 World Cup later this year. Australia, on the other hand, will have a new captain in the shortest format, with Alyssa Healy announcing her retirement (she will still play in the ODIs and one-off Test).

Story continues below this ad India will be looking to alter the dominant record that Australia have over them. In 35 games played so far in women’s T20Is, Australia has won 26 and India has only managed to win seven of them. Squads for AUS vs IND T20Is Australia T20I squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil FOLLOW ALL THE LIVE UPDATES BETWEEN IND VS AUS BELOW Live Updates Feb 15, 2026 01:18 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Cricket Score: TOSS DELAYED UPDATE FROM @BCCIWomen on X: Toss Update: Toss delayed due to rain in the 1st T20I in Sydney. Stay tuned for further updates. Feb 15, 2026 01:15 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Cricket Score: NEW LEADER IN TOWN MOLINEUX'S MISSION: "There is so much experience and skill in this team, and the girls are really driven to succeed for Australia, so it's just bringing it all together (as captain)," Molineux said ahead of the T20Is. "I've got some amazing vice-captains in Ash (Gardner) and Tahlia (McGrath), and they're going to be a big part of getting things aligned and making sure we're all (going in) the same direction. "We've got a T20 World Cup coming up soon ... we have to kick things into gear pretty quick. "There's probably not a whole heap of really big changes that are really obvious, but it's just the small day to day things that we can always get better at." via cricket.com.au Feb 15, 2026 01:09 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Cricket Score: MULTI-FORMAT SERIES With points at stake in each of the matches across all three formats – two points each for a win in T20Is and ODIs and four points at stake in the one-off Pink-ball Test in Perth – every game assumes importance, but the bigger picture for both sides would be the T20Is that kickstart the tour. Across Sydney, Canberra and Adelaide, India would be hoping to fine-tune their T20 World Cup preparations while Australia being the post-Alyssa Healy era under Sophie Molineux's leadership. POINTS SYSTEM: 2 points for winning a T20I 2 points for winning a ODI 4 points for winning the Test (2-2 in case of a draw) So a total of 6+6+4 = 16 points at stake Feb 15, 2026 12:57 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Cricket Score: Preparatory match India had one warmup match since landing in Australia, taking on Governor-General's XI. GG XI made 120/8 batting first at North Sydney Oval. Sianna Ginger, promising allrounder, made an unbeaten 40 lower down the order. India's bowlers shared the wickets around, with Arundhati Reddy and Shreyanka Patil picking up two each. In response, India cruised to the target in 17.3 overs with Smriti Mandhana top-scoring on 36 off 29 balls. Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh made useful contributions as well. Feb 15, 2026 12:45 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Cricket Score: INDIA's SQUAD Bharti Fulmali and Shreyanka Patil were recalled to the T20I setup. Fulmali had been in good form for Gujarat Giants in the early part of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) season, where her explosive knocks lower down the innings have propelled the side, either batting first or second. The right-hander has earlier played two T20Is for India, the last of which came against England in Guwahati in 2019. Patil, who had been out of action for a long time due to multiple injuries, had a solid WPL season for champions RCB and also claimed her maiden WPL five-wicket haul against the Giants, claiming 5/23 to lead her side to a 32-run win. The 23-year-old has played 16 T20Is for India, the last of which came against Australia in the 2024 T20 World Cup in Sharjah. Feb 15, 2026 12:43 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Cricket Score: SQUADS Australia T20I squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil Feb 15, 2026 12:39 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Cricket Score: HEAD TO HEAD India vs Australia in women's T20IS Matches played: 35 India wins: 7 Australia wins: 26 Tied: 1 N/R: 1 Feb 15, 2026 12:35 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Cricket Score: Three T20s T20I series schedule:

Feb 15, Sydney Cricket Ground, 1.45 pm IST

Feb 19: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 1.45 pm IST

Feb 21: Adelaide Oval, 1.45 pm IST Feb 15, 2026 12:19 PM IST IND-W vs AUS-W Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome! All the cricket talk may have been mostly about the Indian men and their high voltage match against Pakistan but just a few months ago, it was this fixture that sent tidal waves around the world. India ended Australia's world dominance on their way to a historic World Cup title. However, everyone who knows even a slight but about cricket would tell you that Australia's dominance in the women's game will never really come to an end. Titles may be won and lost but Australia will always be the team to beat. If India are to truly establish a status as the new world leaders of the game, this tour of Australia is their litmus test, starting with this T20I series, followed by an ODI rubber and then a one off Test. Why the multi-format tour of Australia is the real test for Harmanpreet Kaur’s India They might have been dethroned as World Champions in both T20Is and ODIs, but there is little doubt that Australia remain the gold standard in women’s cricket. And India, who did the dethroning from the 50-over format in Navi Mumbai on that famous October night not so long ago, should know that better than anyone. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side has fallen at the Australian hurdle enough times in the past. READ MORE

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd