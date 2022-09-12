scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

India Women tour of England 2022: Harmanpreet and Co. look for improved batting effort in must-win tie

The first game at Chester-Le-Street saw the Indian batters coming a cropper against the English bowlers.

Indian women's cricket team in a huddle during their tour game against England Women (Twitter/BCCI)

After an underwhelming performance in the series opener against England, the Indian women’s cricket team will be eyeing a much improved batting effort in the second T20.

The first game at Chester-Le-Street saw the Indian batters coming a cropper against the English bowlers.

“We discussed a few things after the first game. We obviously didn’t play the brand of cricket we played over the last few months. “We really need to match the standards of what we have achieved in the past. It was a bit disappointing but it was just another bad day,” said opener Smriti Mandhana in pre-match press conference.

“Need to improve our batting in the middle overs” Smriti reiterated on what skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had to say after the loss in the first game on the unfit conditions at Chester-Le-Street but admitted that the team really need to improve its batting especially in the middle overs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

“Yes, the conditions were not that good in the first game and there were patches on the outfield too. But, we won’t use it as an excuse. “We need to improve our batting between the 12th and 18th over. That is something we haven’t done in the first game.” Smriti admitted that an insipid approach from the Indian batters resulted in a disappointing performance and the aim is to put the score around 160 to 170 if they are to beat a quality side.

“Given the standard of T20 cricket these days, we have to score somewhere around 160 to 170 to be on the safer side. But that also depends on the nature of the wicket,” Smriti said.

“Post the CWG, I feel it is Harman, Jemimah or my responsibility to take the team through in the 20 overs. But, given it is T20 cricket, we have introduced the likes of Hemalatha and Kiran into the mix. But, you have to give them time to perform to get to that level,” she added.

“Medical team is still examining Radha’s injury”

Advertisement

Radha Yadav, whose diving effort in the second over of England’s chase in the first game resulted in a shoulder injury, seems to be doubtful for the second game. The 23-year-old left the field in pain and her departure also meant India were a bowler short. “The medical team is still examining Radha Yadav’s condition. We will only get to know her availability before the match,” Smriti said.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, S Meghana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh and Kiran Prabhu Navgire.

England: Amy Jones (captain and wk) Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong and Danni Wyatt.

Match starts: 11.00 pm IST.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 09:14:10 pm
Next Story

Maharashtra cabinet nod to Rs 1,498.61 crore for Upper Godavari project

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Toppers list with marks, exam prep tips, IIT
JEE Advanced 2022 Result

Toppers list with marks, exam prep tips, IIT

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sri Lanka win Asia Cup for 6th time, defeat Pakistan by 23 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 12: Latest News