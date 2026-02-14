Why the multi-format tour to Australia is the real test for Harmnapreet Kaur and Co

They might have been dethroned as World Champions in both T20Is and ODIs, but there is little doubt that Australia remain the gold standard in women’s cricket. And India, who did the dethroning from the 50-over format in Navi Mumbai on that famous October night not so long ago, should know that better than anyone. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side has fallen at the Australian hurdle enough times in the past.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

But what that record run-chase in the semifinal, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, and the subsequent ascendancy of India as World Champions should instil is the belief that they can challenge the world’s best more consistently. That is what they’d hope to showcase over the next three weeks Down Under in the multi-format series, starting with the first of three T20Is at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.