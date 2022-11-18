India Women to play five-match T20I series against Australia in December

Indian women’s cricket team will play world champions and Commonwealth Games gold medallist winning Australia in Mumbai for a five match T20I series in December.

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced via a release that the first of five T20Is will be played on December 9 and the last on December 20. While the first two matches will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, whereas the remaining three will be hosted at the Brabourne Stadium.

🚨NEWS🚨: Schedule for senior women’s Australia tour of India announced. #TeamIndia is set to play 5⃣ T20Is in the month of December in Mumbai. #INDvAUS More details 👇https://t.co/MEjisHih9X — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 18, 2022

Australia remain the top ranked team in the ICC Womens T20I rankings, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India on the other hand is fourth in the rankings. The hosts will take the field for the first time since lifting the Women’s Asia Cup title in October.

Schedule