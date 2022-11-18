scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

India Women to play five-match T20I series against Australia in December

While the first two games will be played at DY Patil Stadium. the next three will be hosted at the Brabourne Stadium.

Harmanpreet Kaur lauds her bowlers and fielders for the Asia cup final win. (SOURCE: BCCI Women)

Indian women’s cricket team will play world champions and Commonwealth Games gold medallist winning Australia in Mumbai for a five match T20I series in December.

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced via  a release that the first of five T20Is will be played on December 9 and the last on December 20. While the first two matches will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, whereas the remaining three will be hosted at the Brabourne Stadium.

Australia remain the top ranked team in the ICC Womens T20I rankings, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India on the other hand is fourth in the rankings. The hosts will take the field for the first time since lifting the Women’s Asia Cup title in October.

Schedule

T20I Day Date Match Venue
1 Friday 9th December 1st T20I D.Y. Patil Stadium
2 Sunday 11th December 2nd T20I D.Y. Patil Stadium
3 Wednesday 14th December 3rd T20I Brabourne Stadium
4 Saturday 17th December 4th T20I Brabourne Stadium
5 Tuesday 20th December 5th T20I Brabourne Stadium

18-11-2022
