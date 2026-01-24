India name women’s Test squad for Australia: Vaishnavi Sharma, World Cup star Pratika Rawal included

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
The Women’s Selection Committee of the BCCI announced the 15-member Indian team for the One-off Test against Australia and the India ‘A’ squad for the upcoming Rising Star Women’s Asia Cup.
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side for the only Test set to be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. The regulars like Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma have also found their place in the Test squad.
The 20-year old sensation Vaishnavi Sharma and World Cup star campaigner Pratika Rawal have also been included in the red-ball team.
India’s senior women’s team will tour Australia for the multi-format series, which will begin with the three-match T20I series starting from 15 February, followed by the three-match ODI series. The one-off Test will be played from 6th to 9th March.
The board also announced that the wicket-keeper G Kamalini has been ruled out of the Australia tour. The selectors have named Uma Chetry as her replacement in India’s T20Is and ODI squads. Chetry is also the backup keeper for India in the Test.
Meanwhile, India ‘A’ team will feature in the Rising Star Women’s Asia Cup 2026, which will be played in a T20 format in Thailand. India A will open their campaign against the UAE on 12 February.
Harmanpreet Kaur [C], Smriti Mandhana [VC], Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh [WK], Uma Chetry [WK], Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare.
Humairaa Kaazi, Vrinda Dinesh, Anushka Sharma, Deeya Yadav*, Tejal Hasabnis, Nandani Kashyap [WK], Mamta M [WK]*, Radha Yadav [C], Sonia Mendhiya, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Saima Thakor, Jintamani Kalita, Nandani Sharma.
*Subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.
Match – Date – Day – Time (Local)
Only Test – Starts 6 March 2026 (Friday) – 1:30 PM – Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth
Knockout Stage Matches:
