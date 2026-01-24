India name women’s Test squad for Australia: Vaishnavi Sharma, World Cup star Pratika Rawal included

India's senior women's team will tour Australia for the multi-format series, which will begin with the three-match T20I series starting from 15 February.

Indian women's team in action against Australia in Mumbai. (PHOTO: BCCI)Indian women's team in action against Australia in Mumbai. (PHOTO: BCCI)

The Women’s Selection Committee of the BCCI announced the 15-member Indian team for the One-off Test against Australia and the India ‘A’ squad for the upcoming Rising Star Women’s Asia Cup.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side for the only Test set to be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. The regulars like Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma have also found their place in the Test squad.

The 20-year old sensation Vaishnavi Sharma and World Cup star campaigner Pratika Rawal have also been included in the red-ball team.

The board also announced that the wicket-keeper G Kamalini has been ruled out of the Australia tour. The selectors have named Uma Chetry as her replacement in India’s T20Is and ODI squads. Chetry is also the backup keeper for India in the Test.

Meanwhile, India ‘A’ team will feature in the Rising Star Women’s Asia Cup 2026, which will be played in a T20 format in Thailand. India A will open their campaign against the UAE on 12 February.

India’s Senior Women’s squad for only Test vs Australia:

Harmanpreet Kaur [C], Smriti Mandhana [VC], Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh [WK], Uma Chetry [WK], Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare.

India A squad for ACC Rising Star Asia Cup:

Humairaa Kaazi, Vrinda Dinesh, Anushka Sharma, Deeya Yadav*, Tejal Hasabnis, Nandani Kashyap [WK], Mamta M [WK]*, Radha Yadav [C], Sonia Mendhiya, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Saima Thakor, Jintamani Kalita, Nandani Sharma.

*Subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.

India tour of Australia Schedule

Match – Date – Day – Time (Local)

T20I series

  • 1st T20I – 15 February 2026 (Sunday) – 7:05 PM – Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)
  • 2nd T20I – 19 February 2026 (Thursday) – 7:05 PM – Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra
  • 3rd T20I – 21 February 2026 (Saturday) – 6:35 PM- Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

ODI Series

  • 1st ODI – 24 February 2026 (Tuesday) – 1:50 PM- Venue: The Gabba (ABF), Brisbane
  • 2nd ODI – 27 February 2026 (Friday) – 2:50 PM – Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
  • 3rd ODI – 1 March 2026 (Sunday) – 2:50 PM – Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

One-off Test

Only Test – Starts 6 March 2026 (Friday) – 1:30 PM – Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

India A Rising Star Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Schedule

  • India A vs UAE – 12 February 2026 (Thursday) – 12:30 PM IST
  • India A vs Pakistan A – 14 February 2026 (Saturday) – 12:30 PM IST
  • India A vs Nepal – 17 February 2026 (Tuesday) – 8:00 AM IST

Knockout Stage Matches:

  • SF 1 – 19 February 2026 (Thursday) – 8:00 AM IST
  • SF 2 – 19 February 2026 (Thursday) – 12:30 PM IST
  • Final – 21 February 2026 (Saturday) – Time TBC

