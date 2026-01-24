India name women’s Test squad for Australia: Vaishnavi Sharma, World Cup star Pratika Rawal included

The Women’s Selection Committee of the BCCI announced the 15-member Indian team for the One-off Test against Australia and the India ‘A’ squad for the upcoming Rising Star Women’s Asia Cup.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side for the only Test set to be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. The regulars like Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma have also found their place in the Test squad.

The 20-year old sensation Vaishnavi Sharma and World Cup star campaigner Pratika Rawal have also been included in the red-ball team.

India’s senior women’s team will tour Australia for the multi-format series, which will begin with the three-match T20I series starting from 15 February, followed by the three-match ODI series. The one-off Test will be played from 6th to 9th March.