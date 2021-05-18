scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
India women cricketer Priya Punia loses mother to COVID-19

Priya Punia wrote a heartfelt post on social media after her mother succumbed to the deadly virus


May 18, 2021 4:32:33 pm
India international Priya Punia, who is part of the UK-bound women’s cricket squad, has lost her mother to COVID-19.

The 24-year-old cricketer wrote a heartfelt post on social media after her mother succumbed to the deadly virus.

“Today I realised why you always told me to be strong. You knew that one day I would need the strength to bear the loss of yours. I miss you so mom! No matter the distance I know you are always there with me. My guiding star, my mom.. Love you always,” Punia wrote on Instagram.

“Some truth in life are hard to accept. Your memories will never be forgotten! Rest In Peace Mom. Please follow the rules and take precautions. This virus is very dangerous,” she added.

 

The Indian squad will assemble in Mumbai on May 19 and, subsequently, undergo a hard quarantine before its departure with the men’s team in the first week of June.

The team plays a Test, its first in seven years, in the UK besides three ODIs and as many T20s.

Another India player Veda Krishnamurthy, who has not been picked for the UK tour, lost her mother and sister to COVID-19.

