India women’s cricket team completes century in T20Is

The Indian women cricket team has completed century in Twenty20 International cricket as they play their 100th match at Eden Park in Auckland against New Zealand on Friday. India women will hope to win their 100th T20I match and level the three-match series against the hosts in the second match.

Advertising

The Women in Blue have come a long way, having won 53 out of the 99 matches played so far and losing 44. The Indian side is currently in New Zealand, trailing the three-match T20I series 1-0. They, however, hold a better record than the their male counterparts against the Kiwis, having won three out of eight matches against the hosts in comparison to just two wins by Indian men cricket team out of eight.

The Indian women cricket team are the sixth to complete a century of T20I matches after Australia, England, Pakistan, New Zealand and West Indies.

India went down in the opening T20I by 23 runs on Wednesday despite Smriti Mandhana’s record-smashing half century. Mandhana held the record for the fastest fifty by an Indian before the match and she bettered it by a ball during her 58-run knock at the WestPac Stadium. The 22-year-old faced 34 balls in all but reached the 50-mark off 24 deliveries.

However, New Zealand pacer Lea Tahuhu played a decisive role with three scalps off her four overs to derail India’s pursuit of a 160-run target which was going smoothly till the time Mandhana was at the crease. India eventually folded for 136 in 19.1 overs. Veteran Mithali Raj, who captains the Indian ODI side, was dropped from the match.

Advertising

Mithali Raj in all likelihood will bring down curtains on her T20 International career after the home series against England while continuing in the 50-over format where she is still the captain of the side.