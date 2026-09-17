India Women’s cricket schedule at Asian Games: Match date, squad, live streaming

Team India will aim to defend their Asian Games gold medal in cricket as they open their campaign in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday, a day before the 20th edition of the continental official gets underway on Saturday in Japan.

The Indian women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are slated to take on the hosts Japan in their quarter-final match at the Kōrogi Sports Park in Nisshin. A win will propel them to the semi-final on Sunday, where they are slated to take on Bangladesh, who qualified by virtue of their seeding after the quarter-final match against China was washed out.