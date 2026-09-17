India Women’s cricket schedule at Asian Games: Match date, squad, live streaming

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Team India will aim to defend their Asian Games gold medal in cricket as they open their campaign in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday, a day before the 20th edition of the continental official gets underway on Saturday in Japan.
The Indian women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are slated to take on the hosts Japan in their quarter-final match at the Kōrogi Sports Park in Nisshin. A win will propel them to the semi-final on Sunday, where they are slated to take on Bangladesh, who qualified by virtue of their seeding after the quarter-final match against China was washed out.
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India Women’s cricket team for Asian Games 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.
Harmanpreet’s side are coming fresh off an Asia Cup title win in Dubai last week. The relative match experience featuring their continental rivals will hold the Women in Blue in good stead. India went unbeaten in the tournament, overcoming Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong in the group stage. They subsequently thumped Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the semi-finals and final, respectively, to clinch their eighth title across 10 editions.
In the previous edition of the Asiad in 2023, India qualified for the semi-finals after a washout against Malaysia in the quarters. They then beat Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in succession to clinch their maiden women’s cricket team gold medal in the Asian Games.
Quarter-final: India vs Japan – September 18, 2026 – Nisshin
Semi-final: India vs Bangladesh – September 20, 2026 – Nisshin
Final: India vs Pakistan/Sri Lanka/Malaysia – September 22, 2026 – Nisshin
The Indian women’s cricket team’s Asian Games 2026 campaign will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website and televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.