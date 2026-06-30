Harmanpreet Kaur to lead full-strength Indian women’s squad at Asian Games 2026

Defending champions India will field a full-strength squad at the 2026 Asian Games, with the BCCI on Tuesday announcing a 15-member women’s team for the multi-sport event, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in September.

Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side, which remains largely unchanged from the one that featured in the recent Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, where India suffered a group-stage exit after losses to South Africa and Australia. Smriti Mandhana has been named vice-captain.

The selectors have shown faith in the core group, retaining regulars like Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sree Charani, and Arundhati Reddy. The only change from the T20 World Cup squad is in the back-up wicketkeeper slot, with Yastika Bhatia making way for G. Kamalini.