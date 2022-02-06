India win U-19 World Cup: Know your young cricket stars

India U-19 boys showed supreme skill and age-defying maturity to lift a record-extending fifth world title. From skipper and batting mainstay Yash Dhull to star of the title clash Raj Bawa, take a look at their stories Indian Express carried during the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup at North Sound, Antigua.

Yash Dhull- The winning captain

Yash Dhull with his father Vijay, mother Neelam and sister. (Spl Arrangement) Yash Dhull with his father Vijay, mother Neelam and sister. (Spl Arrangement)

The India U-19 skipper hails from Janakpuri, Delhi and is a middle order batter. He showed his mettle in the semi-final against Australia by scoring an impressive hundred. He had led the Delhi U-16 team and also scored 302 runs in five innings during the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. He was made the captain of the team because of his highly rated skills. Dhull displayed his rare talent by playing three crucial knocks after missing two league games due to a Covid-19 infection.

Yash Dhull’s 110: Blockbuster for the world, regular viewing for coach, parents

Coach Pradeep Kochar rewinds to a Vijay Merchant match played in Delhi four years ago to highlight what those who have followed the Indian U19 team’s progress to the final of the World Cup now know — captain Yash Dhull has nerves of steel. At the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, Dhull, then only 15, batted a little over a day for his unbeaten 183 to draw the game against Punjab. Delhi were down to their last two wickets at stumps but Dhull had shepherded the innings. The result helped Delhi qualify for the knock-outs. [Read full story]

Shaik Rasheed- The deputy

Shaik Rasheed of India plays a shot as Tobias Snell of Australia keeps during the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League Semi Final 2 match between India and Australia. (Photo: ICC) Shaik Rasheed of India plays a shot as Tobias Snell of Australia keeps during the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League Semi Final 2 match between India and Australia. (Photo: ICC)

Dhull’s deputy and number three batter, had scored 376 runs in 6 innings for Andhra in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy at an average of 75.2. He scored a ton in the Challenger Trophy (119), also struck an unbeaten 90 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Semi-final and scored 72 not out in practice match against Australia before the World Cup.

He also played a pivotal role in the team reaching final.

Travelling 50km to academy, testing Covid positive, Shaik Rasheed battles setbacks to prosper in semifinal

The cricket academy where Shaik Rasheed–the vice-captain of India’s U-19 team at the World Cup–trained was in Mangalgiri, some 50 kilometres from his home in Guntur. But Rasheed, who scored a valuable 94 in the semifinal against Australia, rarely missed a day’s practice because his father, Shaik Balisha, used to ferry him the entire distance on his scooter. Every single day. Rain or shine, heat or dust—Guntur can be scorching hot in summers—nothing mattered to him. [Read full story]

Harnoor Singh Pannu

Harnoor Singh Pannu was the player of the match for India. (Twitter/BCCI) Harnoor Singh Pannu was the player of the match for India. (Twitter/BCCI)

He is an elegant left-handed batter and a specialist opener, who won the player of the tournament award in Asia Cup 2021, as he amassed 251 runs in five innings, with 120 as his best score. However, he did not have the best of times in the World Cup. In the Challenger Trophy 2021/22, he amassed 397 runs from four innings with three hundreds.

Carrying family sporting legacy forward, Harnoor and Raj star in Indian victory

As kids, youngsters Harnoor Singh Pannu and Raj Angad Bawa would often hear about sporting days of their respective grandfathers from their family. While Raj’s grandfather Tarlochan Singh Bawa was a member of the 1948 Olympics gold medal- winning Indian hockey team, Harnoor’s grandfather Rajinder Singh played six Ranji Trophy matches for Punjab. Harnoor emerged as the highest run-scorer and player of the tournament while Raj claimed a total of eight wickets and 68 runs in the tournament as India defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets in a rain-affected final of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup played in Dubai. It was celebration time for the families of both the UTCA Chandigarh and PML SD College players. [Read Full Story]

Raj Bawa

India’s Raj Bawa celebrates after a wicket during U19 Cricket World Cup final match between India and India’s Raj Bawa celebrates after a wicket during U19 Cricket World Cup final match between India and England . Bawa took 5 wickets in the match. (Source: PTI)

The star of World Cup final, Bawa is a left-handed batter and a right-arm medium pacer. He made the headlines after picking four wickets against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and also scored a ton and took 8 wickets in the three ‘Challenger Trophy’ games. His father Sukhwinder Singh Bawa has coached former India flamboyant all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who hails from Punjab, while his grandfather Tarlochan Bawa won Olympics gold medal in hockey in 1948.

Not allowed to bowl fast for five years, Raj Angad Bawa takes 5/31 in U19 World Cup final

Back in 2000, when Mohammad Kaif-led India won the U-19 World Cup, Sukhwinder Bawa was the toast of every cricket journalist. His ward Yuvraj Singh was Player of the Tournament, and everyone wanted a piece of the coach who had trained the to-be superstar.Cut to the present, two decades later, his phone is again buzzing, and the inboxes are full, but Bawa is not overwhelmed. He says, “I am having deja vu. I have seen it before. “Back then, it was an adrenaline rush. Abhi aisa lag raha ki yaar ye sab dekh chuka hun (Now I feel like I have seen all these things before). Yes, I am a bit emotional because Raj is my son,” says Bawa with a heavy voice. [Read Full Story]

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (left) and Harnnoor Pannu put on a 164-runs stand for the opening wicket against Ireland. (Twitter/BCCI) Angkrish Raghuvanshi (left) and Harnnoor Pannu put on a 164-runs stand for the opening wicket against Ireland. (Twitter/BCCI)

He is an aggressive right-handed batter and a specialist opener, who hammered a fifty in the Asia Cup 2021 final against Sri Lanka. His father Avneesh has played tennis for India and mother Malika has played basketball for the country. He moved to Mumbai from Delhi at 11 and was coached by former India all-rounder and domestic veteran Abhishek Nayar.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh set up India’s big win over Ireland

Harnoor Singh Pannu and Angkrish Raghuvanshi are interesting case studies. Both grew up in the most ideal of conditions, well-supported by their families. They are from sporting backgrounds, moved cities to pursue their dreams, and enrolled in cricket academies with good facilities and technical expertise. Raghuvanshi, 16, the youngest player in the India Under-19 team, moved to Mumbai from Delhi at the age of 11. His opening partner, Pannu, who’ll turn 19 later this month, was 12 when he shifted his base to Chandigarh from Jalandhar. [Read Full Story]

Vicky Ostwal

Vicky Ostwal in action.(Twitter) Vicky Ostwal in action.(Twitter)

A left-arm orthodox spinner, who hails from Lonavala, a picturesque hill-station in Maharashtra’s Pune district. On the insistence of his coach Mohan Jadhav, he shifted to a place near his academy � the Vengsarkar Academy in Thergaon, Chinchwad. He was the player of the match in the Asia Cup 2021 final as he returned with fine figures of 3/11 and took 8 wickets in five Asia Cup matches with an economy of 2.29. Ostwal ended up as India’s leading wickettaker in the tournament.

Left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal making heads turn

Vicky Ostwal’s ability to generate turn and bounce has made him an asset for India at the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup. Add to it his pinpoint accuracy and it’s no surprise that the left-arm spinner has troubled all the teams in the competition. The Indian team was affected by a Covid-19 outbreak but Ostwal is one of the few players to have played all the matches. The lanky youngster is third on the wicket-takers’ list with 12 scalps in five games, including a fifer against South Africa. [Read Full Story]

Nishant Sindhu

Nishant Sindhu with his father. Nishant has played a pivotal role in India’s run in the U-19 World Cup. Nishant Sindhu with his father. Nishant has played a pivotal role in India’s run in the U-19 World Cup.

Sindhu, who scored his life’s most important half century in the final on Saturday, is an attacking left-handed batter and left-arm orthodox bowler. He led Haryana to Vinoo Mankad Trophy title after 19 years and had also led Haryana to a win in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in 201. He is the son of a state level boxer and led India when regular skipper Yash Dhull had tested positive for COVID-19. Later, he also tested positive.

U-19 World Cup: Boxer’s son Nishant Sindhu with a deadly left

Growing up, Sunil Kumar had just one dream: wearing the Indian jersey. The circumstances forced the then 19-year-old budding boxer to quit the sport. Now, 20 years later, he is finally living his dream through his son Nishant Sindhu, who is representing India at the ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup. The 17-year-old Sindhu has played a pivotal role in India’s run in the ongoing tournament. The talented all-rounder from Haryana has picked up six wickets and has scored 90 runs in four matches so far. Sindhu, along with his fellow left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal, has shared 18 wickets in the tournament and has given India an edge against the teams in the tournament. The duo has successfully choked oppositions run flow in the middle overs. [Read Full Story]

Ravi Kumar

The father-son duo had to cross a series of hurdles to savour this day. The father-son duo had to cross a series of hurdles to savour this day.

He is a left-arm pacer and son of a CRPF officer, who played the Vinoo Mankad Trophy for Bengal in which he grabbed 11 wickets, with an economy of 2.75. He was the wreaker in chief against Bangladesh in the quarter-final of the ongoing World Cup and played a pivotal role in India making it to the semis. He took four important wickets in the final.

CRPF man’s son is India’s hero in U-19 World Cup, sets up win over Bangladesh

AT THE CRPF camp in Odisha’s Maoist-affected Rayagada district, no one knew Ravi Kumar. A handful knew his father, Rajinder Singh, an Assistant Sub Inspector. But Saturday night changed it all. Ravi, a left-arm seamer, nabbed three wickets for 14 runs — highlighted by an opening spell of 5-1-5-3 — to set up India’s five-wicket victory over Bangladesh for a place in the semifinals of U-19 World Cup in West Indies. It was India’s sweetest moment in the tournament yet, as Bangladesh had beaten them to the trophy in the previous edition. [Read Full Story]

Siddharth Yadav

Siddharth Yadav, son of the shopkeeper Shravan Yadav, was selected to represent the country. Siddharth Yadav, son of the shopkeeper Shravan Yadav, was selected to represent the country.

He is a left-handed batter, who hails from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. In the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, from seven innings he scored 258 runs with an average of 43, including two fifties. Siddharth’s father runs a provision store.

Shopkeeper’s son Siddharth Yadav in India U-19, one of many from small towns

A small general provisions store in Kotgaon, Ghaziabad, has been the centre of attention since Sunday evening, when Siddharth, son of the shopkeeper Shravan Yadav, was selected to represent the country. The top-order batsman is part of the India under-19 squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, followed by the World Cup in January. The senior Yadav is elated, so are his customers. [Read Full Story]

Dinesh Bana

He is a wicket-keeper and right-handed batter, who hails from Hisar in Haryana. In the four �Challenger Trophy matches’, Bana scored 255 runs. With 170 as his best score. He Idolises cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. He also impressed with his big hitting skills in the semifinal against Australia.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

A pacer and an attacking batter, with special prowess for hitting sixes, the lanky speedster has played five list A and two T20s for Maharashtra. He also grabbed 8 wickets in the Asia Cup and scored 97 runs. He unfortunately lost his father due to COVID-19 in June 2020.

Kaushal Tambe

He is an attacking right-handed batter and off-spinner, who was initially spotted by former national selector and former Maharashtra coach Surendra Bhave when he went for selection trials. He was born in Ootur village in Junnar tehsil of Pune district, which is the birthplace of Maratha Warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Bought up in Pune, he studies in the well-known SP College and his father is Sunil Tambe, who is an ACP with the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Garv Sangwan

He is a right-arm pacer, who hails from Bhiwani in Haryana, which is known for boxers and wrestlers. He was a part of the Vinoo Mankad winning Haryana team.

Aaradhya Yadav

He is a wicket-keeper and a right-haned batter, who hails from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. In the Vinoo Mankad trophy, he amassed 295 runs from seven innings, with an average of 42.1 with his best score of 131. He is coached by Ajay Sharma.

