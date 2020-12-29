‘A really special win’: Former cricketers hail Ajinkya Rahane, Team India’s character

Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill saw the fourth innings chase through for India on Day 4. (Twitter/BCCI)

India bounced back from their 8-wicket defeat in Adelaide to post a 8-wicket victory in the 2nd Test at the MCG on Tuesday, drawing the Test series level at 1-1. Missing star players, like their regular skipper Virat Kohli, and having suffered such a demoralizing defeat recently, India’s win at the MCG is being hailed as a ‘historic’ win.

Commentator Sanjay Manjrekar said on air the win was ‘historic’ because it had come after a similarly historic defeat.

Virat Kohli was one the first people to tweet his delight at the win.

What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn’t be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here 💪🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 29, 2020

Virender Sehwag was among those who said that Rahane led from the front in his role as deputy skipper.

A really special win at the MCG.

Great Determination and great character. Rahane led from the fron,the bowlers were terrific and Gill is chill. pic.twitter.com/X3UO8H2LgR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2020

Indns make it 1-All to silence the 4-0 OZ cry…nice to remain calm as @ajinkyarahane88 & deliver.There were a couple of hiccups on way to 8 Wkts triumph..but all’s well that ends well..this OZ batting is pretty average-read mediocre-so Indns can win the series..InshaAllah..!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) December 29, 2020

Lot of positives from this win. Rahane led the side brilliantly, bowlers were relentless but the biggest positive is the performance of two debutants. Both of them were confident and not overawed by the big occasion. Strength of Indian cricket is their strong bench strength. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 29, 2020

The 3rd Test is schedule to start on January 6.