Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2020: A Rewind

‘A really special win’: Former cricketers hail Ajinkya Rahane, Team India’s character

Missing star players, like their regular skipper Virat Kohli, and having suffered such a demoralizing defeat recently, India's win at the MCG is being hailed as a 'historic' win.

By: Sports Desk | December 29, 2020 10:10:46 am
Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill saw the fourth innings chase through for India on Day 4. (Twitter/BCCI)

India bounced back from their 8-wicket defeat in Adelaide to post a 8-wicket victory in the 2nd Test at the MCG on Tuesday, drawing the Test series level at 1-1. Missing star players, like their regular skipper Virat Kohli, and having suffered such a demoralizing defeat recently, India’s win at the MCG is being hailed as a ‘historic’ win.

Commentator Sanjay Manjrekar said on air the win was ‘historic’ because it had come after a similarly historic defeat.

Virat Kohli was one the first people to tweet his delight at the win.

Virender Sehwag was among those who said that Rahane led from the front in his role as deputy skipper.

The 3rd Test is schedule to start on January 6.

Bumrah, Ashwin help India floor Australia on Boxing Day
