India will play day-night Test in future: Diana Edulji

Diana Edulji Monday said BCCI is trying to work out a way for India to feature in a day-night Test. (Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza). Diana Edulji Monday said BCCI is trying to work out a way for India to feature in a day-night Test. (Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza).

Diana Edulji Monday said BCCI is trying to work out a way for India to feature in a day-night Test.

India had refused to play a day-night Test after Australia had expressed their desire to host the team for pink-ball cricket at Adelaide during its tour Down Under in December.

“We are working on it (Day-Night Tests). It will happen, whenever it comes up,” Edulji said when scribes asked her about the Day-Night Tests.

She was speaking on the sidelines of the ninth Dilip Sardesai memorial lecture at the Cricket Club of India here.

Asked where it will happen — abroad or India, Edulji said, “wherever.” Reminding that the BCCI missed out on the opportunity to play day-night Tests in India and Australia, Edulji said, “That happened, but it will change”.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App