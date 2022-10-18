India will not travel to Pakistan for 2023 Asia cup, will play at neutral venue: Jay Shah

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) general secretary, Jay Shah on Tuesday, said that India won’t be travelling to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup and the tournament will be held at a neutral venue.

“For Pakistan, we have stated policy that we need government clearance. As far as Asia Cup is concerned, which is supposed to be held in Pakistan next year, it will take place at a neutral venue,” Shah told reporters on the sidelines of the 91st BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai.

India last travelled to Pakistan for the bilateral series in 2005-06 under the captaincy of current Team India coach Rahul Dravid. However, India did travel to Pakistan in 2008 to compete in the Asia Cup.

The 2022 Asia Cup was held in the UAE last month after hosts Sri Lanka expressed their inability to host the event amid the economic crisis back home.

Both teams played twice in the Asia Cup last month and are set to clash in Melbourne on October 23 in the T20 World Cup.

Come October 23, the most predictable early-round fixture in ICC tournaments will be played in the T20 World Cup when India and Pakistan square off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The two countries now play only in ICC events, with no bilateral series since 2013.India and Pakistan only play each other in Asia Cup and global events due to political tensions between the two countries. But the world body is keen to cash in on the cricket-crazy subcontinent with a big windfall in terms of gate money and eyeballs on television guaranteed, as well as discussion points on social media.

India and Pakistan clash on the opening weekend of the main round of the tournament at the iconic MCG. More than 90,000 spectators are expected at the stadium for the match.